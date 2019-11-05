Select Page

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Nov 5/19

Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Nov 5/19
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Miranda Maverick 115
2 2 Vanessa Porto 110
3 4 DeAnna Bennett 65.5
4 5 Victoria Leonardo 64.5
5 6 Caitlin Sammons 52.5
6 7 Lindsey VanZandt 47.5
7 14 Pearl Gonzalez 37
8 8 Karina Rodriguez 36.5
9 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez 35
10 10 Stephanie Geltmacher 32
11 11 Tracy Cortez 29
12 12 Chantel Coates 25
12 NR Claire Johnson 25
14 13 Amanda Cooper 23
15 17 Mariya Agapova 14.5
16 15 Erin Blanchfield 13
17 16 Milana Dudieva 9.5
18 18 Shanna Young 9
19 18 Daiana Torquato 4.5
20 20 Liz Tracy 4
21 21 Alexa Conners 3.5
22 22 Ashlynn Kleinbeck 0
22 22 Christina Ricker 0
22 22 Daiane Firmino 0
22 22 Jamie Milanowski 0
22 NR Jordan Kaaze 0
22 22 Maiju Suotama 0
22 22 Marilia Santos 0

Feather/Bantamweights
Strawweights
Atomweights
Pound for Pound

