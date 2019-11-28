Select Page

Conor McGregor to Face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

Posted by | Nov 28, 2019 | ,

Conor McGregor to Face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246
By: |


May 4, 2019; Ottawa, ON, Canada; Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) reacts after his fight against Al Iaquinta (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest star in the history of mixed martial arts is set to return to the octagon. UFC boss Dana White informed ESPN today that Conor McGregor will fight fan favorite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight headlining bout at UFC 246 on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

This has been a long-rumored bout, with the two combatants hinting at it for years. This will be McGregor’s first foray in the cage since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018. Cowboy has stayed busy, as per usual, fighting four times in 2019. He’s currently on a two-fight losing skid.

The twist here is that this fight will be contested at 170 pounds, despite both men spending their past few fights competing at the lightweight limit of 155 pounds.

The Irishman is currently a healthy betting favorite to topple Cowboy.


Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone odds - BestFightOdds

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Conor McGregor to Face Donald Cerrone at UFC 246



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

November 17, 2019

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 23/19

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Nov 23/19

November 23, 2019

Jan Blachowicz Career Earnings

Jan Blachowicz Career Earnings

November 14, 2019

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 13/19

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 13/19

November 13, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino