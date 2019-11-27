Combate Americas Fresno Fighter Salaries

Combate Americas returned to Fresno last weekend, and Stephanie Frausto was the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Stephanie Frausto: $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

Salvador Becerra: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Kaleio Romero: $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

Ignacio Bahamondez: $4,500

Trevor Wells: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,5000 win bonus)

Eduardo Perez: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,5000 win bonus)

Corina Herrera: $3,000

Caroline Gallardo: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Steven Bollinger: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Celine Haga: $2,000

Paul Elizondo: $2,000

Carlos Reyes: $1,600 ($1,000 to show, $600 win bonus)

Israel Delgado: $1,500

Chris Lewis: $1,000

Anthony Aguilar: $1,000

Vicent Gomez: $800