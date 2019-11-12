Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

October 17, 1989

Record

27-8, 1 NC (UFC: 15-8, 1 NC)

Current Streak

5 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths



– huge reach

– young but experienced

– has been competing in the UFC since 2010

– finishes fights

– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out

– very good MMA wrestlers

– very active looking for submissions during a fight

– solid gas tank

– accurate striker

– on a hot streak

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out

– not much of a striker & no real knockout power

– has lost when facing a step up in competition

– poor striking defense

– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent

– horrible takedown accuracy

– used to fight at featherweight



Synopsis

If Do Bronx has any future in the UFC, it appears like it’ll have to be as a 155-pounder.

