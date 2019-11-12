Charles Oliveira Scouting Report
Vitals
5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
October 17, 1989
Record
27-8, 1 NC (UFC: 15-8, 1 NC)
Current Streak
5 straight wins
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– huge reach
– young but experienced
– has been competing in the UFC since 2010
– finishes fights
– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out
– very good MMA wrestlers
– very active looking for submissions during a fight
– solid gas tank
– accurate striker
– on a hot streak
Weaknesses
– can be knocked out
– not much of a striker & no real knockout power
– has lost when facing a step up in competition
– poor striking defense
– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent
– horrible takedown accuracy
– used to fight at featherweight
Synopsis
If Do Bronx has any future in the UFC, it appears like it’ll have to be as a 155-pounder.
