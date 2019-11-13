Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 13/19

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Douglas Lima 419 2 2 Rory MacDonald 242 3 5 Lorenz Larkin 196.5 4 3 Michael Page 187 5 3 Andrey Koreshkov 148 6 6 Neiman Gracie 127.5 7 13 Logan Storley 104 8 7 Yaroslav Amosov 102.5 9 8 Ed Ruth 92.5 10 12 Paul Daley 84 11 9 Kemran Lachinov 81.5 12 NR Joey Davis 77.5 13 10 David Rickels 75.5 14 11 Jon Fitch 70 15 14 Derek Anderson 57.5 16 15 Haim Gozali 55 17 16 Vinicius de Jesus 51.5 18 17 Kastriot Xhema 47.5 18 17 Robson Gracie Jr 47.5 20 NR Connor Dixon 43 21 20 Walter Gahadza 42.5 22 21 Erick Silva 40 22 21 Oliver Enkamp 40 24 19 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5 25 32 Johnny Cisneros 32.5 26 NR Ryan Hardy Evans 30 27 25 Josh Streacker 29.5 27 25 Khonry Gracie 29.5 29 23 Abraham Vaesau 28.5 29 31 Kiefer Crosbie 28.5 31 49 Jon Manley 27.5 31 28 Justin Burlinson 27.5 33 30 Jackie Gosh 27 34 39 Antonio McKee 25 34 49 Ian Butler 25 34 NR Raphael Uchegbu 25 34 33 Raymond Daniels 25 34 24 Sabah Homasi 25 39 28 Ashley Reece 24.5 40 37 Thomas Oswald 23 41 33 Andrea Fusi 22.5 41 38 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5 41 33 Jason Jackson 22.5 41 33 Richard Kiely 22.5 45 39 A.J. Matthews 19 46 NR E.J. Brooks 18 46 27 Ryan Couture 18 48 40 James Terry 14.5 48 41 Jim Wallhead 14.5 50 42 Galore Bofando 13 51 43 Joseph Holmes 10 51 NR Simon Smotritsky 10 51 49 Walter Pugliesi 10 54 44 Andy Murad 8.5 55 49 Constantin Gnusariov 5 55 46 John Mercurio 5 55 NR Kyle Crutchmer 5 58 NR Demetrius Plaza 4.5 58 47 Levi Matan 4.5 60 48 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4 61 49 Ion Pascu 0 61 49 Justin Roswell 0 61 49 Keith McCabe 0 61 45 Kiichi Kunimoto 0 61 49 Kona Oliveira 0 61 NR Lewis Long 0 61 49 Rodolfo Rocha 0 61 49 Ron Becker 0

