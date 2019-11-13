Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Nov 13/19

Posted by | Nov 13, 2019 | ,

Jul 14, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; Logan Storley (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Kemmyelle Haley (not pictured) in the first round during Bellator 181 at Winstar Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Douglas Lima 419
2 2 Rory MacDonald 242
3 5 Lorenz Larkin 196.5
4 3 Michael Page 187
5 3 Andrey Koreshkov 148
6 6 Neiman Gracie 127.5
7 13 Logan Storley 104
8 7 Yaroslav Amosov 102.5
9 8 Ed Ruth 92.5
10 12 Paul Daley 84
11 9 Kemran Lachinov 81.5
12 NR Joey Davis 77.5
13 10 David Rickels 75.5
14 11 Jon Fitch 70
15 14 Derek Anderson 57.5
16 15 Haim Gozali 55
17 16 Vinicius de Jesus 51.5
18 17 Kastriot Xhema 47.5
18 17 Robson Gracie Jr 47.5
20 NR Connor Dixon 43
21 20 Walter Gahadza 42.5
22 21 Erick Silva 40
22 21 Oliver Enkamp 40
24 19 Guilherme Vasconcelos 38.5
25 32 Johnny Cisneros 32.5
26 NR Ryan Hardy Evans 30
27 25 Josh Streacker 29.5
27 25 Khonry Gracie 29.5
29 23 Abraham Vaesau 28.5
29 31 Kiefer Crosbie 28.5
31 49 Jon Manley 27.5
31 28 Justin Burlinson 27.5
33 30 Jackie Gosh 27
34 39 Antonio McKee 25
34 49 Ian Butler 25
34 NR Raphael Uchegbu 25
34 33 Raymond Daniels 25
34 24 Sabah Homasi 25
39 28 Ashley Reece 24.5
40 37 Thomas Oswald 23
41 33 Andrea Fusi 22.5
41 38 Giorgio Pietrini 22.5
41 33 Jason Jackson 22.5
41 33 Richard Kiely 22.5
45 39 A.J. Matthews 19
46 NR E.J. Brooks 18
46 27 Ryan Couture 18
48 40 James Terry 14.5
48 41 Jim Wallhead 14.5
50 42 Galore Bofando 13
51 43 Joseph Holmes 10
51 NR Simon Smotritsky 10
51 49 Walter Pugliesi 10
54 44 Andy Murad 8.5
55 49 Constantin Gnusariov 5
55 46 John Mercurio 5
55 NR Kyle Crutchmer 5
58 NR Demetrius Plaza 4.5
58 47 Levi Matan 4.5
60 48 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 4
61 49 Ion Pascu 0
61 49 Justin Roswell 0
61 49 Keith McCabe 0
61 45 Kiichi Kunimoto 0
61 49 Kona Oliveira 0
61 NR Lewis Long 0
61 49 Rodolfo Rocha 0
61 49 Ron Becker 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

