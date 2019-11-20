Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Nov 20/19

Sep 23, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Goiti Yamaguchi (blue gloves) defeats Adam Piccolotti (red gloves) during Bellator 183 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY SportsThere is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 543 2 2 Michael Chandler 321 3 3 Benson Henderson 195 4 4 Brent Primus 176.5 5 6 Goiti Yamauchi 165.5 6 5 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 165 7 7 Adam Piccolotti 100.5 8 11 Aviv Gozali 85 9 9 Brandon Girtz 71 10 12 Kevin Ferguson Jr 64.5 11 13 Corey Browning 59 12 NR Mandel Nallo 56 13 NR Nicolo Solli 52.5 14 8 Saad Awad 50.5 15 14 Nation Gibirck 47.5 16 15 Marcus Surin 41 17 NR Killys Mota 40 18 NR Devin Powell 38 19 16 Nekruz Mirkhojaev 36 19 NR Nick Newell 36 21 NR Jon Tuck 34.5 22 17 Alfie Davis 34 23 35 Joshua Jones 32 24 18 Charlie Leary 30 24 18 Gavin Hughes 30 26 20 Nainoa Dung 27.5 27 NR Kirill Medvedovsky 25 27 NR Lance Gibson Jr 25 29 25 Chris Avila 22.5 29 22 Dan Cassell 22.5 29 25 Daniele Scatizzi 22.5 29 NR Sunni Imhotep 22.5 33 21 Myles Jury 22 34 27 Darren Smith 20 34 27 Terry Brazier 20 36 NR Manny Muro 19 37 29 Aaron Chalmers 18 37 29 Chris Bungard 18 39 31 Paul Redmond 14.5 40 32 Pat Casey 13 41 NR Akonne Wanliss 10 41 33 Luis Erives 10 41 39 Peter Queally 10 44 36 Christopher Gonzalez 9.5 44 NR Jeremy Petley 9.5 44 NR Vladimir Tokov 9.5 47 NR Sidney Outlaw 5 48 36 Kane Mousah 4.5 48 NR Sean Clements 4.5 50 NR Alessandro Botti 0 50 39 Craig Fairley 0 50 NR Dominic Clark 0 50 39 Fred Freeman 0 50 NR Gustavo Wurlitzer 0 50 39 Luis Vargas 0 50 39 Nathan Stolen 0 50 39 Roger Huerta 0 50 39 Ryan Scope 0 50 39 Ryan Walker 0 50 39 Sam Slater 0 50 NR Soren Bak 0 50 NR Tim Wilde 0





Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

