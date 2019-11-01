2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

October update: City Kickboxing takes over top spot.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 2 City Kickboxing 1.000 10 0 2 0 26 2 1 Fortis MMA 0.727 16 6 0 0 20 3 3 Elevation Fight Team 0.833 10 2 0 0 16 4 3 Fight Ready 0.714 5 2 2 0 12 5 5 Roufusport 0.619 13 8 0 0 10 5 6 Team Oyama 0.857 6 1 0 0 10 7 7 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 2 0 1 0 7 7 15 Factory X 0.619 13 8 0 1 7 9 8 Cerrado MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 9 8 Chute Boxe 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 9 16 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 9 8 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 9 37 Glory MMA 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 9 16 MMA Factory 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 9 16 Next Generation 0.800 4 1 0 0 6 9 8 Team Alpha 0.600 9 6 0 0 6 9 8 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 18 37 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 37 Arena Dortmund 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 37 Eagles MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Elevate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 37 Fight Club Nart 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 London Shootfighters 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 8 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.600 6 4 0 0 4 18 16 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 37 Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 New Stream 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Redline Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 37 SikJitsu 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 18 16 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Thai Brasil 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 16 Tiger Muay Thai 0.467 7 8 2 0 4 18 8 Tristar 0.571 8 6 0 0 4 18 16 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 41 37 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Adrenaline MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 American Top Team Portland 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Burigude 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Champion’s Creed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Charlie’s Combat Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Checkmat Vancouver 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 China Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Dragon Power 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Enbo Gedou 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Fight Fit Militia 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Fight Move Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Frontline Academy 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 103 Futures MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Gornik Leczna 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 NR Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 NR H.B.U.T.C 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 NR Impact Gym 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 Industrials 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Jupps Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Korean Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Lobo Gym 0.600 3 2 0 0 2 41 37 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 103 Marajo Brothers Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 NR MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Nova Uniao 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 41 37 Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 NR Regiment Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Rumble Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Scottish Hit Squad 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 NR Shaved Bears MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Sok Thai 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 103 Team Markos 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 41 37 The Academy Pittsburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 37 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 41 NR XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 102 35 Hard Knocks 365 0.476 10 11 1 0 1 102 35 Strong Style Fight Team 0.333 1 2 1 0 1 104 144 303 Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Akhmat Fight Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 16 American Kickboxing Academy 0.500 10 10 1 1 0 104 37 Apex MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Black Sheep MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 BMF Ranch 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 103 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 37 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 103 CM System 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 103 Combat Sports Academy 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 104 103 Delincuentes MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Freak-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 103 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 House of Champions 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 37 Invictus MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Knoxville MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Korean Zombie MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 206 Lauzon MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 103 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 37 MMAGOLD 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 104 103 Ohana Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Peresvet FT 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 144 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 37 Phalanx MMA 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 104 144 Phuket Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 144 Polar Bear Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 144 Renegade MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Rio Fighters 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Syndicate MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 104 37 Team Destruction 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Team Greco 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Team Maximo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Toshido MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 37 Trench Tech 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Tribe Tokyo MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 104 103 WWFC Promotion 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 152 143 Genesis Training Center 0.667 2 1 0 1 -1 152 239 Kings MMA 0.545 6 5 0 1 -1 154 144 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Alan Belcher MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Alliance-Square 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 103 Australian Top Team 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Babuino Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Broadway Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Bronx Hill MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Bulgarian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Chosen Few Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Core MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Finnfighters Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Gracie Technics 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2 154 144 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 206 Higher Level MMA 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Inside Gold Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Magnus MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 206 MMA Masters 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 One Kick’s Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Parana Vale Tudo 0.400 2 3 1 1 -2 154 144 Piranha Grappling Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Renzo Gracie Philly 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 206 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.600 6 4 0 2 -2 154 144 Sambo Piter 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 SBG Ireland 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 154 144 School of Self Awarness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 103 South Shore Sportfighting 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Sports Lab 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 103 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 154 144 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Team Tungaa 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Torture Athletics 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Triple Threat Gym 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 154 144 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 UFC Gym Winter Springs 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR Victoria Moreni 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 NR West Oahu MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 154 144 World Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 221 102 Jackson-Wink 0.435 10 13 2 1 -3 222 206 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 ATS 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 144 Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Fit NHB 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Genesis BJJ 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 222 206 Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Killer Bees 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 144 Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 144 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 222 206 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Team 515 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 144 Team Quest 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 222 206 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4 222 206 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 222 206 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 254 239 American Top Team 0.467 28 32 2 1 -5 254 NR PMA Super Martial Arts 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 254 239 San Diego Combat Club 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 254 244 Treigning Lab 0.333 1 2 0 1 -5 258 242 Astra Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 258 242 Five Rounds 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 260 205 Xtreme Couture 0.438 7 9 0 1 -7 261 206 Alliance MMA 0.357 5 9 0 0 -8 261 245 Allstars Training Center 0.167 1 5 0 0 -8 261 245 Entram Gym 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8 261 249 Evolucao Thai 0.250 2 6 0 0 -8 265 248 TATA Fight Team 0.200 1 4 0 1 -9 266 245 MMA Lab 0.353 6 11 0 0 -10 267 250 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.267 4 11 0 0 -14

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)