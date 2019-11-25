2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: November Update

Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
November update: City Kickboxing stays in a tie for first with Fortis MMA
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: October Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|10
|0
|2
|0
|26
|1
|1
|Fortis MMA
|0.783
|18
|5
|0
|0
|26
|3
|3
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.833
|10
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4
|4
|Fight Ready
|0.750
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|5
|5
|Team Oyama
|0.857
|6
|1
|0
|0
|10
|6
|7
|Factory X
|0.636
|14
|8
|0
|1
|9
|7
|9
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.833
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7
|5
|Roufusport
|0.591
|13
|9
|0
|0
|8
|9
|7
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|10
|9
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|18
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Glory MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|18
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Next Generation
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|154
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.714
|10
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|9
|Team Alpha
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|10
|18
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|9
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|18
|Tristar
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|21
|41
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|41
|American Top Team Portland
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|41
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|9
|Cerrado MMA
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|21
|41
|Champion’s Creed MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|9
|Chute Boxe
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.600
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|New Stream
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|SikJitsu
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.471
|8
|9
|2
|0
|4
|21
|18
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|45
|102
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.500
|11
|11
|1
|0
|3
|46
|104
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|All Powers Fitness & Fighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|104
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|104
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Burigude
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Charlie’s Combat Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Checkmat Vancouver
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Enbo Gedou
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Fight Fit Militia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Fight Move Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Frontline Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Futures MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Gornik Leczna
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Gracie Barra Katy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Gracie Barra Woodlands
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|H.B.U.T.C
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Impact Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Jupps Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Korean Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Lobo Gym
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|NR
|North East Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Nova Uniao
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Regiment Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Rumble Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Shaved Bears MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|18
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|104
|Team Kaobon
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Team Markos
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|46
|NR
|Team Strela
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|The Academy Pittsburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|NR
|UFD Gym
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|46
|41
|XLR8 Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|101
|102
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|102
|41
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|303 Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Apex MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|154
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|BMF Ranch
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|CM System
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|102
|154
|Corinthians MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Dragon Power
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Gracie Fusion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|House of Champions
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Imperio Fight
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Industrials
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Invictus MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Lauzon MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|154
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|MMAGOLD
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|102
|NR
|Nick Diaz Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Ohana Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Peresvet FT
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Phalanx MMA
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Phuket Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|154
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Polar Bear Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Renegade MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Rio Fighters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|154
|SBG Ireland
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Sok Thai
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Team Destruction
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Team Greco
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|41
|Team Kattar MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Team Maximo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|The Jungle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Toshido MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Trench Tech
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|102
|104
|WWFC Promotion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|159
|152
|Genesis Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|159
|152
|Kings MMA
|0.538
|7
|6
|0
|1
|-1
|161
|154
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|10eme Round
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Alliance-Square
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|104
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.476
|10
|11
|1
|1
|-2
|161
|154
|Australian Top Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|BJJ Revolution Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Broadway Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Bronx Hill MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Bulgarian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|104
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Chosen Few Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Core MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|104
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|NR
|Gorets MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Gracie Technics
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|161
|154
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Higher Level MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Inside Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Magnus MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Mexican Pride
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|MMA Masters
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.400
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|161
|NR
|Pinnacle MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Renzo Gracie Philly
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|School of Self Awarness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Sports Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|NR
|Team Nikolai MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|NR
|Team Rati
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Team Tungaa
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Torture Athletics
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Victoria Moreni
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|West Oahu MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|161
|154
|World Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|227
|221
|Jackson-Wink
|0.435
|10
|13
|2
|1
|-3
|228
|222
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|154
|Babuino Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Genesis BJJ
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|RVCA Training Center
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|154
|Sambo Piter
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Team Quest
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|228
|222
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|261
|254
|American Top Team
|0.470
|31
|35
|2
|1
|-5
|261
|254
|PMA Super Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|261
|254
|San Diego Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|261
|254
|Treigning Lab
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|265
|258
|Astra Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|265
|258
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|265
|222
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|3
|6
|0
|0
|-6
|268
|265
|TATA Fight Team
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|1
|-7
|269
|261
|Allstars Training Center
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
|269
|261
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|271
|261
|Alliance MMA
|0.333
|5
|10
|0
|0
|-10
|271
|261
|Evolucao Thai
|0.273
|3
|8
|0
|0
|-10
|271
|266
|MMA Lab
|0.353
|6
|11
|0
|0
|-10
|274
|260
|Xtreme Couture
|0.389
|7
|11
|0
|1
|-11
|275
|267
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.250
|4
|12
|0
|0
|-16
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: November Update