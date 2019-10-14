Select Page

UFC Tampa Pick 'Em Results

UFC Tampa Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC Tampa  Pick ‘Em Contest, via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman on Oct 18th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 88%
Kron Gracie – 69%
Mackenzie Dern – 75%
Matt Frevola – 78%
Eryk Anders – 81%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 86-50 (63%)


UFC Tampa Pick ‘Em Results

1 Brandon Kaplan 8
2 SternFan74 8
3 Corey Heck 7
3 Daniel Sansone 7
5 Glen Purvis 6
5 larry chaput 6
5 MMAinVA 6
5 Steve Risk 6
9 blake Cooper 5
9 Chandul Perera 5
9 Dave K. 5
9 Elliot Benson 5
9 Herman Martinez 5
9 James Weise 5
9 Mark moreno 5
9 ryanC 5
17 Barry Oh 4
17 Derek Imm 4
17 Isaac 4
17 Jabri Ali 4
21 Brendan Malek 3
21 Eric McIntosh 3
21 Jared storey 3
21 Luke Rhoads 3
21 Michael J. 3
21 Nathan Hickling 3
21 Vic Rattanasithy 3
28 Abdalla 2
28 Robert oakes 2
28 Sam Keary 2
28 The MMA Manifesto 2
32 Cameron Walsh 1
32 Neil H. 1


September Top Five

1 SternFan74 16
2 Brandon Kaplan 11
2 Corey Heck 11
2 Dave K. 11
2 Herman Martinez 11
2 James Weise 11
2 larry chaput 11
2 MMAinVA 11

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 177
2 Brandon Kaplan 170
3 Herman Martinez 167
4 Dave K. 163
4 Michael J. 163
4 MMAinVA 163
7 Derek Imm 159
8 Sternfan74 158
9 Cameron Walsh 151
10 Neil H. 149

