Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC Tampa Pick ‘Em Contest, via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman on Oct 18th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 88%
Kron Gracie – 69%
Mackenzie Dern – 75%
Matt Frevola – 78%
Eryk Anders – 81%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 86-50 (63%)
UFC Tampa Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Brandon Kaplan
|8
|2
|SternFan74
|8
|3
|Corey Heck
|7
|3
|Daniel Sansone
|7
|5
|Glen Purvis
|6
|5
|larry chaput
|6
|5
|MMAinVA
|6
|5
|Steve Risk
|6
|9
|blake Cooper
|5
|9
|Chandul Perera
|5
|9
|Dave K.
|5
|9
|Elliot Benson
|5
|9
|Herman Martinez
|5
|9
|James Weise
|5
|9
|Mark moreno
|5
|9
|ryanC
|5
|17
|Barry Oh
|4
|17
|Derek Imm
|4
|17
|Isaac
|4
|17
|Jabri Ali
|4
|21
|Brendan Malek
|3
|21
|Eric McIntosh
|3
|21
|Jared storey
|3
|21
|Luke Rhoads
|3
|21
|Michael J.
|3
|21
|Nathan Hickling
|3
|21
|Vic Rattanasithy
|3
|28
|Abdalla
|2
|28
|Robert oakes
|2
|28
|Sam Keary
|2
|28
|The MMA Manifesto
|2
|32
|Cameron Walsh
|1
|32
|Neil H.
|1
September Top Five
|1
|SternFan74
|16
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|11
|2
|Corey Heck
|11
|2
|Dave K.
|11
|2
|Herman Martinez
|11
|2
|James Weise
|11
|2
|larry chaput
|11
|2
|MMAinVA
|11
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|177
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|170
|3
|Herman Martinez
|167
|4
|Dave K.
|163
|4
|Michael J.
|163
|4
|MMAinVA
|163
|7
|Derek Imm
|159
|8
|Sternfan74
|158
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|151
|10
|Neil H.
|149
