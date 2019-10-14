Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC Tampa Pick ‘Em Contest, via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman on Oct 18th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Joanna Jedrzejczyk – 88%

Kron Gracie – 69%

Mackenzie Dern – 75%

Matt Frevola – 78%

Eryk Anders – 81%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 86-50 (63%)



UFC Tampa Pick ‘Em Results

1 Brandon Kaplan 8 2 SternFan74 8 3 Corey Heck 7 3 Daniel Sansone 7 5 Glen Purvis 6 5 larry chaput 6 5 MMAinVA 6 5 Steve Risk 6 9 blake Cooper 5 9 Chandul Perera 5 9 Dave K. 5 9 Elliot Benson 5 9 Herman Martinez 5 9 James Weise 5 9 Mark moreno 5 9 ryanC 5 17 Barry Oh 4 17 Derek Imm 4 17 Isaac 4 17 Jabri Ali 4 21 Brendan Malek 3 21 Eric McIntosh 3 21 Jared storey 3 21 Luke Rhoads 3 21 Michael J. 3 21 Nathan Hickling 3 21 Vic Rattanasithy 3 28 Abdalla 2 28 Robert oakes 2 28 Sam Keary 2 28 The MMA Manifesto 2 32 Cameron Walsh 1 32 Neil H. 1



September Top Five

1 SternFan74 16 2 Brandon Kaplan 11 2 Corey Heck 11 2 Dave K. 11 2 Herman Martinez 11 2 James Weise 11 2 larry chaput 11 2 MMAinVA 11

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 177 2 Brandon Kaplan 170 3 Herman Martinez 167 4 Dave K. 163 4 Michael J. 163 4 MMAinVA 163 7 Derek Imm 159 8 Sternfan74 158 9 Cameron Walsh 151 10 Neil H. 149

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)