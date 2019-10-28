Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 28/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Oct 28/19
Oct 5, 2019; Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Megan Anderson (red gloves) and Zarah Fairn (blue gloves) during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 459
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 148.5
3 3 4 Holly Holm 76.5
4 4 10 Marion Reneau 66.5
5 5 7 Raquel Pennington 58
6 6 3 Ketlen Vieira 52.5
7 7 15 Nicco Montano 49.5
8 8 6 Aspen Ladd 43.5
9 15 Megan Anderson 41
10 19 12 Lina Lansberg 40.5
11 17 Sarah Moras 40
12 9 5 Julianna Pena 39.5
13 11 9 Irene Aldana 39
14 10 13 Macy Chiasson 34.5
15 12 Bea Malecki 25
16 13 8 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
17 14 Jessica-Rose Clark 22
18 15 Felicia Spencer 18
19 23 14 Bethe Correia 13.5
20 18 16 Sijara Eubanks 11
21 20 Julia Avila 5
21 20 Leah Letson 5
23 22 Talita Bernardo 4.5
24 23 Gina Mazany 4
25 25 Duda Santana 0
25 NR Liana Jouja 0
25 25 Pannie Kianzad 0
25 25 Tonya Evinger 0
25 NR Vanessa Melo 0
25 NR Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

