UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 7/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|2
|Israel Adesanya
|457
|2
|1
|1
|Robert Whittaker
|346
|3
|3
|5
|Kelvin Gastelum
|264
|4
|NR
|Darren Till
|176
|5
|4
|4
|Yoel Romero
|173
|6
|6
|10
|Derek Brunson
|172
|6
|10
|6
|Jared Cannonier
|172
|8
|9
|3
|Paulo Costa
|157
|9
|7
|7
|Jack Hermansson
|156
|10
|NR
|13
|Brad Tavares
|153
|11
|8
|Tim Boetsch
|128
|12
|11
|12
|Uriah Hall
|116.5
|13
|18
|16
|Omari Akhmedov
|105
|14
|14
|Gerald Meerschaert
|88
|15
|12
|11
|Ian Heinisch
|85
|16
|12
|14
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|82
|17
|17
|Tom Breese
|71
|18
|16
|Zak Cummings
|68
|19
|19
|Marvin Vettori
|64
|20
|20
|Cezar Ferreira
|56.5
|21
|21
|Krzysztof Jotko
|54
|22
|22
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|50
|23
|NR
|Eryk Anders
|47
|24
|23
|Darren Stewart
|46.5
|24
|23
|15
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|46.5
|26
|25
|Markus Perez
|45
|27
|26
|Anderson Silva
|40
|28
|27
|Trevin Giles
|37.5
|29
|28
|Kevin Holland
|36
|30
|29
|Eric Spicely
|32
|31
|31
|Andrew Sanchez
|31.5
|32
|32
|Rodolfo Vieira
|30
|33
|29
|Alessio Di Chirico
|28
|34
|33
|Jack Marshman
|27.5
|35
|41
|Anthony Hernandez
|25
|36
|34
|Karl Roberson
|24
|37
|35
|Oskar Piechota
|23.5
|38
|36
|Julian Marquez
|22.5
|39
|38
|Charles Byrd
|20
|40
|41
|John Phillips
|10
|41
|40
|Deron Winn
|5
|41
|NR
|Makhmud Muradov
|5
|43
|41
|Adam Yandiev
|0
|43
|NR
|Alen Amedovski
|0
|43
|41
|Bevon Lewis
|0
|43
|41
|Hector Lombard
|0
|43
|NR
|Jun Yong Park
|0
|43
|41
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|0
|43
|41
|Tim Williams
|0
|43
|41
|Wellington Turman
|0
Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Oct 7/19