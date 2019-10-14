UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 14/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|508.5
|2
|1
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|389
|3
|3
|3
|Dustin Poirier
|270.5
|4
|8
|5
|Justin Gaethje
|253
|5
|4
|14
|Charles Oliveira
|251
|6
|6
|8
|Dan Hooker
|233
|7
|NR
|11
|Kevin Lee
|204
|8
|7
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|195
|9
|10
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|182.5
|10
|5
|9
|Al Iaquinta
|182
|11
|9
|7
|Paul Felder
|181.5
|12
|11
|15
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|13
|12
|Francisco Trinaldo
|157
|14
|15
|12
|Gregor Gillespie
|133
|15
|16
|Beneil Dariush
|132.5
|16
|17
|Leonardo Santos
|124
|17
|14
|6
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|116
|18
|19
|David Teymur
|110
|19
|20
|Nik Lentz
|109
|20
|21
|Scott Holtzman
|101.5
|21
|18
|10
|Edson Barboza
|98
|22
|22
|Yancy Medeiros
|95
|23
|25
|Alexander Yakovlev
|86
|24
|26
|Jim Miller
|83.5
|25
|24
|Davi Ramos
|78.5
|26
|27
|Damir Hadzovic
|76
|26
|27
|Drew Dober
|76
|28
|30
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|73
|29
|NR
|Joe Lauzon
|72
|30
|NR
|Michael Johnson
|71.5
|31
|32
|Magomed Mustafaev
|71
|32
|23
|Mairbek Taisumov
|70
|33
|33
|Vinc Pichel
|65
|34
|31
|Luis Pena
|64
|35
|34
|Clay Guida
|58.5
|36
|35
|John Makdessi
|53.5
|37
|37
|Desmond Green
|52.5
|37
|37
|Nasrat Haqparast
|52.5
|39
|39
|Joaquim Silva
|51
|40
|40
|Stevie Ray
|49
|41
|41
|Drakkar Klose
|47.5
|42
|36
|Lando Vannata
|46.5
|43
|42
|Devonte Smith
|43
|44
|43
|Marc Diakiese
|41.5
|45
|44
|Khama Worthy
|40
|46
|46
|Arman Tsarukyan
|35
|47
|48
|Frank Camacho
|33.5
|48
|49
|Alan Patrick
|32
|48
|49
|Joseph Duffy
|32
|50
|51
|Don Madge
|27.5
|51
|51
|Alex White
|25
|52
|53
|Dong Hyun Ma
|24.5
|52
|65
|Matt Frevola
|24.5
|54
|54
|Jared Gordon
|23.5
|55
|NR
|Claudio Puelles
|23
|56
|55
|Jalin Turner
|22.5
|57
|57
|Joel Alvarez
|20
|57
|NR
|Teemu Packalen
|20
|59
|58
|Christos Giagos
|18
|60
|59
|Josh Emmett
|17
|61
|60
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|62
|63
|Damir Ismagulov
|13.5
|63
|61
|Gray Maynard
|12.5
|63
|61
|Roosevelt Roberts
|12.5
|65
|NR
|Mark Madsen
|10
|65
|76
|Mike Davis
|10
|65
|NR
|Ottman Azaitar
|10
|68
|64
|Jason Gonzalez
|8
|69
|65
|Alex da Silva
|5
|69
|76
|Austin Hubbard
|5
|69
|NR
|Brad Riddell
|5
|72
|68
|Bobby Green
|4.5
|72
|68
|Jesus Pinedo
|4.5
|72
|68
|John Gunther
|4.5
|72
|68
|Matt Wiman
|4.5
|72
|65
|Thiago Moises
|4.5
|77
|72
|Clay Collard
|4
|77
|72
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|77
|72
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|80
|76
|Charles Jourdain
|0
|80
|76
|Dan Moret
|0
|80
|76
|Danilo Belluardo
|0
|80
|76
|Eric Wisely
|0
|80
|NR
|Fares Ziam
|0
|80
|NR
|Jamie Mullarkey
|0
|80
|76
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|80
|NR
|Kyle Prepolec
|0
|80
|76
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|80
|76
|Rafael Fiziev
|0
|80
|76
|Rodrigo Vargas
|0
|80
|76
|Te Edwards
|0
|80
|76
|Thomas Gifford
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 14/19