UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Oct 4/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jon Jones 376.5 2 NR Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 197 3 2 4 Anthony Smith 176 4 6 Ovince Saint Preux 145 5 4 Chris Weidman 142 6 5 3 Thiago Santos 138 7 3 10 Glover Teixeira 133 8 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 123 9 8 8 Corey Anderson 120 9 8 Luke Rockhold 120 11 10 6 Jan Blachowicz 118 12 14 14 Misha Cirkunov 116.5 13 12 11 Johnny Walker 110 14 13 5 Dominick Reyes 107.5 15 15 13 Ilir Latifi 89 16 16 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 88 17 17 11 Aleksandar Rakic 85 18 18 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 84 19 20 Ion Cutelaba 82 20 11 15 Nikita Krylov 81 21 19 Jimmy Crute 70 22 20 Sam Alvey 59 23 22 Paul Craig 52 24 24 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 48 25 26 Eryk Anders 47 26 23 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 26 24 Michal Oleksiejczuk 43 26 27 Tyson Pedro 43 29 28 Alonzo Menifield 42.5 30 29 Ed Herman 38 31 30 Gian Villante 26 32 NR Da Un Jung 25 32 31 Klidson Abreu 25 34 32 Justin Ledet 24.5 34 32 Ryan Spann 24.5 36 34 Gokhan Saki 22.5 37 35 Devin Clark 22 38 36 Dalcha Lungiambula 20 38 36 Darko Stosic 20 40 38 Magomed Ankalaev 14 41 39 Patrick Cummins 10.5 42 NR Trevor Smith 9.5 43 40 Mike Rodriguez 9 44 41 John Allan 5 44 41 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 44 41 Rashad Coulter 5 44 41 Saparbek Safarov 5 48 45 Dequan Townsend 0 48 NR Khadis Ibragimov 0 48 45 Marcin Prachnio 0 48 45 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 48 45 Vinicius Moreira 0

