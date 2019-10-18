Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Oct 18/19

Posted by | Oct 18, 2019 | ,

May 11, 2019; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Jose Aldo (red gloves) fights Alexander Volkanovski (blue gloves) during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Max Holloway 467.5
2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297
3 3 2 Alexander Volkanovski 228.5
4 4 4 Jose Aldo 186
5 5 Ricardo Lamas 178
6 6 11 Josh Emmett 161
7 7 15 Ryan Hall 138.5
8 8 5 Frankie Edgar 137
9 9 8 Yair Rodriguez 120
10 10 12 Calvin Kattar 113.5
11 11 7 Chan Sung Jung 109
12 12 Andre Fili 106
13 13 Darren Elkins 96
14 14 9 Jeremy Stephens 89
15 15 14 Mirsad Bektic 88
16 16 10 Renato Moicano 84.5
17 17 Sodiq Yusuff 79
18 18 Dan Ige 77.5
19 NR Doo Ho Choi 75
20 19 Gabriel Benitez 64.5
20 NR Manny Bermudez 64.5
22 20 Chas Skelly 58
23 21 Makwan Amirkhani 56.5
24 22 16 Arnold Allen 53.5
25 23 13 Shane Burgos 51.5
26 24 6 Zabit Magomedsharipov 50.5
27 NR Ricardo Ramos 45
28 25 Grant Dawson 44.5
29 26 Kevin Aguilar 44
30 27 Bobby Moffett 40
30 27 Mike Grundy 40
32 29 Rick Glenn 37
33 30 Alex Caceres 34
34 31 Hakeem Dawodu 33.5
35 NR Polo Reyes 31.5
36 54 Kyle Nelson 30
37 36 Cub Swanson 29.5
38 32 Enrique Barzola 28.5
38 33 Julio Arce 28.5
40 34 Shane Young 27.5
41 35 Danny Henry 26.5
42 NR Brandon Davis 22.5
43 37 Humberto Bandenay 21
44 38 Kron Gracie 18
45 NR Martin Bravo 17.5
46 39 Bryce Mitchell 14.5
47 40 Gavin Tucker 14
48 52 Steven Peterson 13.5
49 41 Mike Trizano 13
50 42 Kyle Bochniak 10
50 42 Matt Sayles 10
52 NR Zubaira Tukhugov 9
53 44 Nad Narimani 8.5
54 NR Charles Rosa 8
55 45 Sheymon Moraes 7.5
56 46 Daniel Teymur 5
56 46 Geraldo de Freitas 5
56 NR Giga Chikadze 5
56 46 Luiz Garagorri 5
56 46 Movsar Evloev 5
61 50 Chris Fishgold 4.5
62 53 Julian Erosa 3
63 NR Charles Jourdain 0
63 54 Gilbert Melendez 0
63 54 Jordan Griffin 0
63 NR Lerone Murphy 0
63 54 Matt Bessette 0
63 54 Seung Woo Choi 0
63 54 Suman Mokhtarian 0
63 54 Sung Bin Jo 0
63 54 Yoshinori Horie 0

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

