Chris Weidman might have gotten KTFO, once again, last Friday in Boston, but he was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Massachusetts commission.

 

Attendance:   12,066
Gate:   $1,124,765

 

Chris Weidman:   $335,000 ($325,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yair Rodriguez:   $195,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dominick Reyes:   $185,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joe Lauzon:   $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens:   $137,000 ($67,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Rosa:   $99,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 from Bermudez for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy:   $89,000 ($85,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart:   $67,400 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Winn for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Court McGee:   $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maycee Barber:   $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann:   $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Brady:  $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland:   $30,000 ($26,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Woodson:  $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen:  $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser:   $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson:   $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyle Bochniak:   $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manny Bermudez:   $20,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Spitz:   $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Sosoli:   $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jonathan Pearce:  $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Diana Belbita:  $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Boston Salmon:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn:   $13,100 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

