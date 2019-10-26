ufc fight night maia vs askren fight card

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren
Oct 26, 2019
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Kallang, Singapore

 

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,376 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Demian Maia   (27-9,  #12 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Askren   (19-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Michael Johnson    (19-14, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Stevie Ray  (22-9, #40 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Frank Camacho   (22-7, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush  (16-4-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Ciryl Gane   (4-0, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Don’Tale Mayes   (6-2)

Welterweights:
Muslim Salikhov  (15-2, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Laureano Staropoli  (9-1, #65 ranked welterweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos   (9-7-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Ashley Yoder   (7-4,  #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Alex White   (13-5, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (6-1, #80 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Enrique Barzola   (16-4-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs
Movsar Evloev  (11-0, #56 ranked featherweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Heavyweights:
Sergei Pavlovich   (13-1, #32 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (2:11)
vs Maurice Greene   (8-2, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme   (3-1) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (30-27, 38-29, 30-27)
vs Aleksandra Albu   (9-0, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:
Raphael Pessoa Nunes   (9-1, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs
Jeff Hughes   (10-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked heavyweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

 

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren Results