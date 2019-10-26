UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren

Oct 26, 2019

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Kallang, Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,376 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Demian Maia (27-9, #12 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Askren (19-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

Michael Johnson (19-14, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Stevie Ray (22-9, #40 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Frank Camacho (22-7, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush (16-4-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Ciryl Gane (4-0, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Don’Tale Mayes (6-2)

Welterweights:

Muslim Salikhov (15-2, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-1, #65 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Randa Markos (9-7-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Ashley Yoder (7-4, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Alex White (13-5, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (6-1, #80 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Enrique Barzola (16-4-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs

Movsar Evloev (11-0, #56 ranked featherweight)**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Heavyweights:

Sergei Pavlovich (13-1, #32 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (2:11)

vs Maurice Greene (8-2, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Loma Lookboonme (3-1) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (30-27, 38-29, 30-27)

vs Aleksandra Albu (9-0, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:

Raphael Pessoa Nunes (9-1, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs

Jeff Hughes (10-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

