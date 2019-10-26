UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Ben Askren got beat, again, today in Singapore, but was still the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren.

Before we go any further, we should note that the international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 7,115

Gate: N/A

Ben Askren: $263,500 ($210,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Demian Maia: $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $164,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michael Johnson: $71,000 ($51,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $70,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stevie Ray: $54,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Enrique Barzola: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Muslim Salikhov: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Movsar Evloev: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergei Pavlovich: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Fiziev: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Loma Lookboonmee: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Raphael Pessoa: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex White: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: $20,000 ($16,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frank Camacho: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Laureano Staropoli: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandra Albu: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Don’Tale Mayes: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jeff Hughes: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

