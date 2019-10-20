UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren Fight Card

Select Page

Oct 26, 2019
Singapore Indoor Stadium
Kallang, Singapore

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 am Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Demian Maia   (27-9,  #12 ranked welterweight) vs Ben Askren   (19-1, 1 NC, #45 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Michael Johnson    (19-14, #30 ranked lightweight) vs Stevie Ray  (22-9, #40 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Frank Camacho   (22-7, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Beneil Dariush  (16-4-1, #15 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Ciryl Gane   (4-0, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Don’Tale Mayes   (6-2)

Welterweights:
Muslim Salikhov  (15-2, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Laureano Staropoli  (9-1, #65 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 am Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos   (9-7-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Ashley Yoder   (7-4,  #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Alex White   (13-5, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (6-1, #80 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Enrique Barzola   (16-4-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Movsar Evloev  (11-0, #56 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Sergei Pavlovich   (13-1, #32 ranked heavyweight) vs Maurice Greene   (8-2, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme   (3-1) vs Aleksandra Albu   (9-0, #17 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:
Raphael Pessoa Nunes   (9-1, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Jeff Hughes   (10-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked heavyweight)

Betting Odds:


UFC on ESPN+ 20: Maia vs. Askren odds - BestFightOdds

