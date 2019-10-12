UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson

Oct 12, 2019

Amalie Arena

Tampa, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-3, #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (17-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Cub Swanson (25-11, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Kron Gracie (5-0, #38 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Mike Davis (6-2, #76 ranked lightweight) vs Thomas Gifford (14-8, 2 NC, #76 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Mackenzie Dern (7-0, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas (7-1, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Frevola (7-1-1, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena (7-1, #31 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Eryk Anders (12-4, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (29-11, #14 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Niko Price (13-3, 1 NC, #19 ranked welterweight) vs James Vick (13-4, #16 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ryan Spann (16-5, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (10-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Max Griffin (15-6, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (16-6, #40 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Deiveson Figueiredo (16-1, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Tim Elliott (15-8-1, #10 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Vera (14-5-1, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Ewell (15-5, #35 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Miguel Baeza (6-0) vs Hector Aldana (4-2, #79 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Marvin Vettori (13-4-1, #19 ranked middleweight) vs Andrew Sanchez (11-4, #31 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

JJ Aldrich (7-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28 x 2) vs.

Lauren Mueller (5-2, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

