UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson Results

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Waterson
Oct 12, 2019
Amalie Arena
Tampa, Florida

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights (five rounds):
Joanna Jedrzejczyk   (15-3,  #3 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson   (17-6, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson    (25-11, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Kron Gracie  (5-0, #38 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Mike Davis   (6-2, #76 ranked lightweight) vs Thomas Gifford  (14-8, 2 NC, #76 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mackenzie Dern   (7-0, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Ribas   (7-1, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:
Matt Frevola  (7-1-1, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Luis Pena  (7-1, #31 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Eryk Anders   (12-4, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert   (29-11, #14 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Niko Price   (13-3, 1 NC, #19 ranked welterweight) vs James Vick   (13-4,  #16 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ryan Spann   (16-5, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark   (10-3, #37 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Max Griffin   (15-6, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono  (16-6, #40 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Deiveson Figueiredo   (16-1, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Tim Elliott   (15-8-1, #10 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera   (14-5-1, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Ewell   (15-5, #35 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:
Miguel Baeza   (6-0) vs Hector Aldana   (4-2, #79 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Marvin Vettori   (13-4-1, #19 ranked middleweight) vs Andrew Sanchez   (11-4, #31 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
JJ Aldrich   (7-3, #19 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28 x 2) vs.

Lauren Mueller   (5-2, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

