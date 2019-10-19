Congratulations to Rodney Miceli for winning our UFC Boston Pick ‘Em Contest, via tie-breaker, and to SternFan74 for being October’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 244 on Nov 2nd. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Dominick Reyes – 64%

Yair Rodriguez – 50%

Lauzon/Pearce – 50%

Maycee Barber – 58%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 89-50 (64%)



UFC Boston Pick ‘Em Results

1 Rodney Miceli 9 2 Aaron shevski 9 3 MMAinVA 9 4 blake cooper 8 4 Cameron Walsh 8 4 Derek Imm 8 7 Abdalla 7 7 Dave K. 7 7 Sam 7 10 Armand Metichecchia 6 10 Brandon Kaplan 6 10 Nathan H. 6 10 SternFan74 6 10 Tamieka Garcia 6 10 The MMA Manifesto 6 16 Barry Oh 5 16 Jabri Ali 5 16 James Weise 5 16 Vic Rattanasithy 5 20 Brendan Malek 4 20 Daniel 4 20 Declan 4 20 Eduardo Ramos Tijuana 4 20 Jose 4 20 ryanC 4 20 theJawas 4 27 Herman Martinez 3 27 Isaac 3 27 Kevin Tolonen 3 27 Neil H. 3 31 art cobb 2 31 Bree Roadarmel 2 31 larry chaput 2 31 Rodney 2 35 Cameron Smith 1 35 Michael Jezykowski 1 37 Glen Purvis 0

October Top Five

1 SternFan74 22 2 MMAinVA 20 3 Blake Cooper 18 3 Cameron Walsh 18 3 Dave K. 18



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 183 2 Brandon Kaplan 176 3 MMAinVA 172 4 Dave K. 170 4 Herman Martinez 170 6 Derek Imm 167 7 Michael J. 164 7 Sternfan74 164 9 Cameron Walsh 159 10 The MMA Manifesto 153

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)