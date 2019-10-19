Select Page

UFC Boston Pick &#039;Em Results

UFC Boston Pick 'Em Results
Congratulations to Rodney Miceli for winning our UFC Boston  Pick ‘Em Contest, via tie-breaker, and to SternFan74 for being October’s winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 244 on Nov 2nd. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Dominick Reyes – 64%
Yair Rodriguez – 50%
Lauzon/Pearce – 50%
Maycee Barber – 58%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 89-50 (64%)


1 Rodney Miceli 9
2 Aaron shevski 9
3 MMAinVA 9
4 blake cooper 8
4 Cameron Walsh 8
4 Derek Imm 8
7 Abdalla 7
7 Dave K. 7
7 Sam 7
10 Armand Metichecchia 6
10 Brandon Kaplan 6
10 Nathan H. 6
10 SternFan74 6
10 Tamieka Garcia 6
10 The MMA Manifesto 6
16 Barry Oh 5
16 Jabri Ali 5
16 James Weise 5
16 Vic Rattanasithy 5
20 Brendan Malek 4
20 Daniel 4
20 Declan 4
20 Eduardo Ramos Tijuana 4
20 Jose 4
20 ryanC 4
20 theJawas 4
27 Herman Martinez 3
27 Isaac 3
27 Kevin Tolonen 3
27 Neil H. 3
31 art cobb 2
31 Bree Roadarmel 2
31 larry chaput 2
31 Rodney 2
35 Cameron Smith 1
35 Michael Jezykowski 1
37 Glen Purvis 0

October Top Five

1 SternFan74 22
2 MMAinVA 20
3 Blake Cooper 18
3 Cameron Walsh 18
3 Dave K. 18


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 183
2 Brandon Kaplan 176
3 MMAinVA 172
4 Dave K. 170
4 Herman Martinez 170
6 Derek Imm 167
7 Michael J. 164
7 Sternfan74 164
9 Cameron Walsh 159
10 The MMA Manifesto 153

