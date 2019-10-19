Congratulations to Rodney Miceli for winning our UFC Boston Pick ‘Em Contest, via tie-breaker, and to SternFan74 for being October’s winner! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 244 on Nov 2nd. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Dominick Reyes – 64%
Yair Rodriguez – 50%
Lauzon/Pearce – 50%
Maycee Barber – 58%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 89-50 (64%)
UFC Boston Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Rodney Miceli
|9
|2
|Aaron shevski
|9
|3
|MMAinVA
|9
|4
|blake cooper
|8
|4
|Cameron Walsh
|8
|4
|Derek Imm
|8
|7
|Abdalla
|7
|7
|Dave K.
|7
|7
|Sam
|7
|10
|Armand Metichecchia
|6
|10
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|10
|Nathan H.
|6
|10
|SternFan74
|6
|10
|Tamieka Garcia
|6
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|16
|Barry Oh
|5
|16
|Jabri Ali
|5
|16
|James Weise
|5
|16
|Vic Rattanasithy
|5
|20
|Brendan Malek
|4
|20
|Daniel
|4
|20
|Declan
|4
|20
|Eduardo Ramos Tijuana
|4
|20
|Jose
|4
|20
|ryanC
|4
|20
|theJawas
|4
|27
|Herman Martinez
|3
|27
|Isaac
|3
|27
|Kevin Tolonen
|3
|27
|Neil H.
|3
|31
|art cobb
|2
|31
|Bree Roadarmel
|2
|31
|larry chaput
|2
|31
|Rodney
|2
|35
|Cameron Smith
|1
|35
|Michael Jezykowski
|1
|37
|Glen Purvis
|0
October Top Five
|1
|SternFan74
|22
|2
|MMAinVA
|20
|3
|Blake Cooper
|18
|3
|Cameron Walsh
|18
|3
|Dave K.
|18
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|183
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|176
|3
|MMAinVA
|172
|4
|Dave K.
|170
|4
|Herman Martinez
|170
|6
|Derek Imm
|167
|7
|Michael J.
|164
|7
|Sternfan74
|164
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|159
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|153
