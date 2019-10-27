UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz

Nov 2, 2019

Madison Square Garden

New York City, New York

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Jorge Masvidal (34-13, #8 ranked welterweight) vs Nate Diaz (20-11, #31 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Kelvin Gastelum (15-4, 1 NC, #3 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Till (17-2-1, #4 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Stephen Thompson (14-4-1, #15 ranked welterweight) vs Vicente Luque (17-6-1, #13 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Derrick Lewis (21-7, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Blagoy Ivanov (18-2, 1 NC, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Kevin Lee (17-5, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-0, #14 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Corey Anderson (12-4, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Johnny Walker (17-3, #13 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Shane Burgos (12-1, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Makwan Amirkhani (15-3, #23 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Brad Tavares (17-5, #10 ranked middleweight) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0, #24 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (28-18, 2 NC, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (8-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Jennifer Maia (17-5-1, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Katlyn Chookagian (12-2, #4 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:

Lyman Good (20-5, 1 NC, #53 ranked welterweight) vs Chance Rencountre (14-3, #67 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Julio Arce (16-3, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Hakeem Dawodu (10-1-1, #34 ranked featherweight)

