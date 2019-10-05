UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya

Oct 6, 2019 (Oct 5 in Australia)

Marvel Stadium

Melbourne, Australia

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweight Championship:

Robert Whittaker (20-4, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya (17-0, #2 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Al Iaquinta (14-5-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (18-8, #6 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:

Tai Tuivasa (8-2, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak (9-1, #32 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Luke Jumeau (13-4, #69 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima (14-7, #50 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Justin Tafa (3-0) vs Yorgan De Castro (5-0)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Jake Matthews (14-4, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Rostem Akman (6-1, #75 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Callan Potter (17-8, #75 ranked welterweight) vs Maki Pitolo (11-4)

Lightweights:

Jamie Mullarkey (12-2) vs Brad Riddell (2-0)

Women’s Featherweights:

Megan Anderson (9-4, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos (6-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:45 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Nadia Kassem (5-1, #36 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ji Yeon Kim (8-2-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Khalid Taha (13-2, #39 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 3

vs Bruno Silva (10-3-2)

