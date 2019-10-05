Select Page

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya Results

Posted by | Oct 5, 2019 | ,

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya Results
By: |
ufc 243 fight card

ufc 243 fight card

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya
Oct 6, 2019 (Oct 5 in Australia)
Marvel Stadium
Melbourne, Australia

UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC PPV cards range between 13,300-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,300

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweight Championship:
Robert Whittaker   (20-4,  #1 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya   (17-0, #2 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Al Iaquinta   (14-5-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker  (18-8, #6 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Tai Tuivasa   (8-2, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (9-1, #32 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Luke Jumeau   (13-4, #69 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima   (14-7, #50 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Justin Tafa   (3-0) vs Yorgan De Castro   (5-0)

Prelims (ESPN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Jake Matthews   (14-4, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Rostem Akman  (6-1, #75 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Callan Potter   (17-8, #75 ranked welterweight) vs  Maki Pitolo   (11-4)

Lightweights:
Jamie Mullarkey   (12-2) vs Brad Riddell   (2-0)

Women’s Featherweights:
Megan Anderson    (9-4, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Zarah Fairn dos Santos   (6-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:45 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Nadia Kassem   (5-1, #36 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ji Yeon Kim   (8-2-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Khalid Taha   (13-2, #39 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 3

vs Bruno Silva   (10-3-2)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, Updates

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 243: Whittaker vs Adesanya Results



Related Posts

LFA 75 Video Highlights

LFA 75 Video Highlights

September 8, 2019

The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

The Ecstasy of Gold: 5 Best Title Fights of the Weekend

September 17, 2019

Fight of the Day: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

Fight of the Day: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald Cerrone

September 10, 2019

UFC 242 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

UFC 242 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

September 7, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino