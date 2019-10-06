UFC 243 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

AND NEW!!!!! Israel Adesanya is legit, apparently, and was the top earner at UFC 243.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 57,127

Gate: $5,470,000

(click on fighter’s name to see their career earnings)

Israel Adesanya: $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Robert Whittaker: $440,000 ($400,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Hooker: $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Al Iaquinta: $83,000 ($73,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yorgan De Castro: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Riddell: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Megan Anderson: $68,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Matthews: $66,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Mullarkey: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Dhiego Lima: $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ji Yeon Kim: $38,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $6,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Taha: $25,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Spivak: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Callan Potter: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luke Jumeau: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nadia Kassem: $19,500 ($10,000 to show, $6,000 fine from Kim for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay

Bruno Silva: $15,400 ($10,000 to show, $2,400 from Taha for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Tafa: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rostem Akman: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maki Pitolo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zarah Fairn dos Santos: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)