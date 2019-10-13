Select Page

The Statistical Star of UFC Tampa: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Posted by | Oct 13, 2019 | ,

Oct 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Joanna Jedrzejczyk (red gloves) fights Michelle Waterson (blue glove) during UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (vs Michelle Waterson)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 226 to 71 (180-58 significant strikes)
60% significant strike accuracy
3 for 5 takedowns
8 of 9 takedowns stuffed
1 submission attempt

Double J put on a striking (and grappling) clinic last night in Tampa.

