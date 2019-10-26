The Statistical Star of UFC Singapore: Ciryl Gane

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Ciryl Gane (vs Don’Tale Mayes)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 99 to 40 (94-32 significant strikes)

55% significant strike accuracy

1 knockdown

3 for 3 takedowns

1 guard pass

1 submission

Another totally dominant octagon performance of Bon Gamin.