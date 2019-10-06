The Statistical Star of UFC 243: Dan Hooker

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Dan Hooker (vs Al Iaquinta)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 104 to 38 (98-37 significant strikes)

4 for 7 takedowns

2 guard passes

1 knockdown

Hangman executed Al Iaquinta yesterday in Australia