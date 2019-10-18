Select Page

PFL 8 Fighter Salaries – 2019 Season

Posted by | Oct 18, 2019 | ,

PFL 8 Fighter Salaries – 2019 Season
By: |
pfl 8 fighter salaries

pfl 8 fighter salaries

The race to the $1,000,000 PFL championship prize rolled on last night in Las Vegas, with Natan Schulte leaving with the biggest paycheck.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Natan Schulte:   $125,000 ($75,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)

Daniel Pineda:  $100,000 ($50,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)

Lance Palmer:  $100,000 ($75,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Chris Wade:   $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Akhmed Aliev:  $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Jeremy Kennedy:  $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Alex Gilpin:  $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Nate Andrews:   $25,000

Islam Mamedov:   $25,000

Loik Radzhabov:   $25,000

Rashid Magomedov:   $25,000

Ramsey Nijem: $25,000

Luis Rafael Laurentino:   $25,000

Movlid Khaibulaev:   $25,000

Andre Harrison:  $25,000

Alexandre de Almeida:   $25,000

Ylies Djiroun:   $10,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: PFL 8 Fighter Salaries - 2019 Season



Related Posts

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 14/19

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 14/19

October 14, 2019

Premier Boxing Champions on FS1: Angulo vs. Quillin

Premier Boxing Champions on FS1: Angulo vs. Quillin

September 20, 2019

Greg Hardy Career Earnings

Greg Hardy Career Earnings

October 19, 2019

The Livest Dog at UFC 243: Nadia Kassem

The Livest Dog at UFC 243: Nadia Kassem

October 5, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino