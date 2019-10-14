PFL 7 Fighter Salaries – 2019 Season

Kayla Harrison, no surprise, is off to the PFL finals after winning on Friday night at PFL 7. She also, no surprise, was the top earner at the event.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Kayla Harrison: $125,000 ($100,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

David Michaud: $100,000 ($50,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)

Ray Cooper III: $100,000 ($75,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Magomed Magomedkerimov: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Glaico Franca: $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Larissa Pacheco: $50,000 ($25,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Chris Curtis: $50,000

Brendan Loughnane: $40,000 ($20,000 base pay, $20,000 win bonus)

Bobbi-Jo Dalziel: $25,000

Sarah Kaufman: $25,000

John Howard: $25,000

Andre Fialho: $25,000

Sadibou Sy: $25,000

Nikolay Aleksakhin: $25,000

Jesse Ronson: $12,000

Matt Wagy: $10,000

Handesson Ferreira: $10,000