Select Page

PFL 7 Fighter Salaries – 2019 Season

Posted by | Oct 14, 2019 | ,

PFL 7 Fighter Salaries – 2019 Season
By: |

Kayla Harrison, no surprise, is off to the PFL finals after winning on Friday night at PFL 7.  She also, no surprise, was the top earner at the event.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Kayla Harrison:   $125,000 ($100,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

David Michaud:   $100,000 ($50,000 base pay, $50,000 win bonuses)

Ray Cooper III:   $100,000 ($75,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Magomed Magomedkerimov:   $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Glaico Franca:   $75,000 ($50,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Larissa Pacheco:   $50,000 ($25,000 base pay, $25,000 win bonus)

Chris Curtis:   $50,000

Brendan Loughnane:   $40,000 ($20,000 base pay, $20,000 win bonus)

Bobbi-Jo Dalziel:   $25,000

Sarah Kaufman:   $25,000

John Howard:   $25,000

Andre Fialho:   $25,000

Sadibou Sy:   $25,000

Nikolay Aleksakhin:   $25,000

Jesse Ronson:   $12,000

Matt Wagy:   $10,000

Handesson Ferreira:   $10,000

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: PFL 7 Fighter Salaries - 2019 Season



Related Posts

The Statistical Star of UFC 243: Dan Hooker

The Statistical Star of UFC 243: Dan Hooker

October 6, 2019

Your Weekend in Combat Sports

Your Weekend in Combat Sports

September 19, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

September 23, 2019

UFC 243 Pick 'Em Contest

UFC 243 Pick &#039;Em Contest

September 30, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino