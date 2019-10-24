Nate Diaz has apparently pulled a Nate Diaz.

The controversial fighter tweeted that he is out of his UFC 244 main event against Jorge Mastival, citing a tainted supplement issue.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Your all on steroids not me <a href=”https://t.co/ykrZmRIoPS”>pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS</a></p>— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NateDiaz209/status/1187483429803196416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 24, 2019</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

Not to worry, Diazamaniacs- this all could be a tactic to get more out of Dana White and the promotion. We shall see.

