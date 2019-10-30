As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Thiago Alves (23-14) vs Tim Means (28-11-1, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Irene Aldana (11-5) vs Ketlen Vieira (10-0) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Kai Kara-France (20-7) vs Brandon Moreno (15-5-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Veronica Macedo (6-3-1) vs Amanda Lemos (6-1-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Bellator

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal (21-9) vs Andrew Kapel (14-5) – Bellator 233 – Nov 8th

Michael Page (15-1) vs Derek Anderson (16-3, 1 NC) – Bellator London – Nov 23rd

Fedor Emelianeko (38-6) vs Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson (38-13) – Bellator & Rizin: Japan – Dec 29th

ONE Championship

Strawweights: Joshua Pacio (17-3) vs Rene Catalan (6-2) – ONE: Masters of Fate – Nov 8th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Championship: Vanessa Porto (21-8) vs Karina Rodriguez (8-3) – Invicta FC 38 – Nov 1st

Strawweight Championship: Kanako Murata (10-1) vs Emily Ducote (8-5) – Invicta FC 38 – Nov 1st

Combate Americas

Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs Alberto El Patron (9-5) – Combates Americas: Tito vs Alberto – Dec 7th

Rizin

Bantamweight Championship: Kyoji Horiguchi (28-3) vs Kai Asakura (14-1) – Rizin 20 – Dec 31st.

