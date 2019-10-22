MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 22/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!
(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)
UFC
Ashley Yoder (7-4) vs Randa Markos (9-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th
Jeff Hughes (10-2, 1 NC) vs Raphael Pessoa (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th
Kevin Lee (18-5) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-0) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd
Brad Tavares (17-5) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (26-11) vs Sam Alvey (33-13) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th
Renan Barao (34-8, 1 NC) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (25-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th
Warlley Alves (13-3) vs Randy Brown (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th
Tracy Cortez (6-1) vs Duda Santana (3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th
Charles Oliveira (27-8, 1 NC) vs Jared Gordon (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th
Ricardo Ramos (13-2) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-0) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th
Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (15-1) vs Colby Covington (15-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th
Punahele Soriano (6-0) vs Oskar Piechota (11-2-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th
Da Un Jung (11-2) vs Mike Rodriguez (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Swanson – Dec 21st
Marc-Andre Barriault (11-3) vs Jun Yong Park (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Swanson – Dec 21st
Bellator
Phil Davis (20-5) vs Karl Albrektsson (9-2) – Bellator 231 – Oct 25th
Nick Newell (16-2) vs Manny Muro (9-6) – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th
Women’s Flyweights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) vs Kate Jackson (11-3-1) – Bellator 235 – Dec 21st
Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: A.J. McKee (15-0) vs Derek Campos (20-9) – Bellator 235 – Dec 21st
Women’s Featherweights: Julia Budd (13-2) vs Cris Cyborg (21-2) – Bellator LA – Jan 25th
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 22/19