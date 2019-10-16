Michelle Waterson Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 21 Finale – Jul 12/15 – W (Magana) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (VanZant) – $82,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – L (Namajunas) – $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – L (Torres) – $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – W (Casey) – $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Herrig) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Kowalkiewicz) – $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Jedrzejczyk) – $75,000 ($70,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $589,000