Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
May 22, 1984

Record

27-15 (UFC: 14-12)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

World Fight League Grand Prix Champion: 2006

Strengths

– extremely aggressive fighter
– very experienced
– submission wizard – vast majority of wins come via tap out
– versatile with his submissions (chokes, armbars, kimuras, leg locks)
– finishes fights
– good ground and pound
– great at passing guard on the ground
– very active on the ground looking for submissions
– decent striking defense
– pushes pace
– while no knockout power, he’s a decent striker
– as tough as they come

Weaknesses

– inconsistent
– can be knocked out & submitted
– horribly inaccurate striker
– gets hit far more often than he lands strikes
– mediocre takedown accuracy and defense
– cardio has been questioned
– can be very risky and overaggressive
– no real knockout power
– getting up there in age
– taken a lot of damage over his career
– in a slump
– hasn’t fought in over a year

Synopsis

One thing you are guaranteed every time Joe Lauzon steps into the cage – win or lose, you will entertain you.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Joe Lauzon Scouting Report



