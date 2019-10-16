James Vick Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Nijem) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs dos Anjos – Aug 23/14 – W (Lazaro) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – W (Hein) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – W (Matthews) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – W (Franca) – $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – L (Dariush) – $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – W (Trujillo) – $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (Reyes) – $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Duffy) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – W (Trinaldo) – $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – L (Gaethje) – $70,000 ($65,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – L (Felder) – $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – L (Hooker) – $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Price) – $75,000 ($65,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $765,000

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!