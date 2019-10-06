Israel Adesanya Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Wilkinson) – $153,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Gaethje vs Poirier – Apr 14/18 – W (Vettori) – $109,500 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

TUF: Undefeated Finale – Jul 6/18 – W (Brunson) – $165,500 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 230 – Nov 3/18 – W (Brunson) – $172,000 ($59,000 to show, $59,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 234 – Feb 9/19 – W (Silva) – $178,000 ($62,000 to show, $62,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – W (Gastelum) – $430,000 ($350,000 show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 243 – Oct 5/19 – W (Whittaker) – $490,000 ($400,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,698,500

