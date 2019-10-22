There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Jinh Yu Frey Atomweight 115.5 2 5 Miranda Maverick Flyweight 115 3 2 Vanessa Porto Flyweight 92.5 4 3 Kay Hansen Strawweight 85 5 4 DeAnna Bennett Flyweight 65.5 6 NR Victoria Leonardo Flyweight 64.5 7 NR Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 57.5 8 17 Pam Sorenson Fthr/Bntmweight 53 9 18 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 52.5 10 6 Kailin Curran Strawweight 49.5 11 NR Lindsey VanZandt Flyweight 47.5 12 7 Viviane Pereira Atomweight 47 13 NR Emily Ducote Strawweight 43.5 14 8 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 41 15 27 Pearl Gonzalez Flyweight 37 16 9 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 35 17 11 Amber Brown Strawweight 34.5 17 11 Chelsea Chandler Fthr/Bntmweight 34.5 19 13 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 32.5 19 13 Mallory Martin Strawweight 32.5 21 10 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 32 22 NR Shaianna Rincon Fthr/Bntmweight 29.5 23 13 Kaitlin Young Fthr/Bntmweight 29 23 16 Tracy Cortez Flyweight 29 25 18 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 25 25 18 Chantel Coates Flyweight 25 25 NR Claire Johnson Flyweight 25 25 18 Courtney King Fthr/Bntmweight 25 25 18 Kanako Murata Strawweight 25 25 18 Sharon Jacobson Strawweight 25 31 24 Helen Peralta Strawweight 24.5 32 NR Amanda Cooper Flyweight 23 33 25 Jamie Moyle Strawweight 22 34 26 Minna Grusander Atomweight 20 35 28 Lisa Spangler Fthr/Bntmweight 17.5 36 29 Katharina Lehner Fthr/Bntmweight 16 37 30 Sunna Davidsdottir Strawweight 15.5 38 31 Kelly D’Angelo Atomweight 14.5 38 NR Mariya Agapova Flyweight 14.5 40 38 Alyse Anderson Atomweight 14 40 32 Faith McMah Fthr/Bntmweight 14 42 33 Danielle Taylor Strawweight 13 42 33 Erin Blanchfield Flyweight 13 44 35 Juliana Lima Strawweight 11 45 38 Anastasia Nikolakakos Atomweight 10 45 NR Hope Chase Fthr/Bntmweight 10 45 53 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 10 45 38 Julia Avila Fthr/Bntmweight 10 45 38 Magdalena Sormova Strawweight 10 50 35 Milana Dudieva Flyweight 9.5 51 42 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 7.5 52 43 Alyssa Krahn Strawweight 5 52 NR Erin Harpe Fthr/Bntmweight 5 52 43 Genia Goodin Strawweight 5 52 NR Julia Ottolino Fthr/Bntmweight 5 52 43 Kathryn Paprocki Strawweight 5 52 43 Konklak Suphisara Atomweight 5 52 NR Linda Mihalec Atomweight 5 59 47 Brittney Victoria Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 59 NR Daiana Torquato Flyweight 4.5 59 47 Kerri Kenneson Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 59 53 Shanna Young Flyweight 4.5 59 NR Shino VanHoose Atomweight 4.5 64 47 Janaisa Morandin Strawweight 4 64 47 Liz Tracy Flyweight 4 64 51 Sarah Kleckza Fthr/Bntmweight 4 67 51 Alexa Conners Flyweight 3.5 68 53 Ashley Medina Atomweight 0 68 53 Ashley Nichols Strawweight 0 68 53 Ashlynn Kleinbeck Flyweight 0 68 53 Audrey Drew Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 NR Autumnn Norton Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 53 Christina Ricker Flyweight 0 68 53 Daiane Firmino Flyweight 0 68 53 Helena Kolesnyk Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 53 Holli Salazar Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 53 Isis Verbeek Strawweight 0 68 53 Itzel Esquivel Strawweight 0 68 53 Jamie Milanowski Flyweight 0 68 NR Jordan Kaaze Flyweight 0 68 NR Katie Saull Atomweight 0 68 53 Kinberly Novaes Strawweight 0 68 53 Liana Pirosin Strawweight 0 68 NR Maiju Suotama Flyweight 0 68 53 Manjit Kolekar Strawweight 0 68 NR Marilia Santos Flyweight 0 68 NR Marisa Messer-Belenchia Atomweight 0 68 NR Megan Cawley Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 53 Mitzi Merry Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 53 Monique Adriane Atomweight 0 68 53 Montserrat Ruiz Strawweight 0 68 NR Nicolle Caliari Strawweight 0 68 53 Sarah Patterson Fthr/Bntmweight 0 68 53 Stephanie Alba Atomweight 0 68 53 Valerie Wong Strawweight 0

