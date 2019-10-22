There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Atomweight
|115.5
|2
|5
|Miranda Maverick
|Flyweight
|115
|3
|2
|Vanessa Porto
|Flyweight
|92.5
|4
|3
|Kay Hansen
|Strawweight
|85
|5
|4
|DeAnna Bennett
|Flyweight
|65.5
|6
|NR
|Victoria Leonardo
|Flyweight
|64.5
|7
|NR
|Lindsey VanZandt
|Atomweight
|57.5
|8
|17
|Pam Sorenson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|53
|9
|18
|Caitlin Sammons
|Flyweight
|52.5
|10
|6
|Kailin Curran
|Strawweight
|49.5
|11
|NR
|Lindsey VanZandt
|Flyweight
|47.5
|12
|7
|Viviane Pereira
|Atomweight
|47
|13
|NR
|Emily Ducote
|Strawweight
|43.5
|14
|8
|Karina Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|41
|15
|27
|Pearl Gonzalez
|Flyweight
|37
|16
|9
|Brogan Walker-Sanchez
|Flyweight
|35
|17
|11
|Amber Brown
|Strawweight
|34.5
|17
|11
|Chelsea Chandler
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|34.5
|19
|13
|Ashley Cummins
|Atomweight
|32.5
|19
|13
|Mallory Martin
|Strawweight
|32.5
|21
|10
|Stephanie Geltmacher
|Flyweight
|32
|22
|NR
|Shaianna Rincon
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|29.5
|23
|13
|Kaitlin Young
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|29
|23
|16
|Tracy Cortez
|Flyweight
|29
|25
|18
|Alesha Zappitella
|Atomweight
|25
|25
|18
|Chantel Coates
|Flyweight
|25
|25
|NR
|Claire Johnson
|Flyweight
|25
|25
|18
|Courtney King
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|25
|18
|Kanako Murata
|Strawweight
|25
|25
|18
|Sharon Jacobson
|Strawweight
|25
|31
|24
|Helen Peralta
|Strawweight
|24.5
|32
|NR
|Amanda Cooper
|Flyweight
|23
|33
|25
|Jamie Moyle
|Strawweight
|22
|34
|26
|Minna Grusander
|Atomweight
|20
|35
|28
|Lisa Spangler
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|17.5
|36
|29
|Katharina Lehner
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|16
|37
|30
|Sunna Davidsdottir
|Strawweight
|15.5
|38
|31
|Kelly D’Angelo
|Atomweight
|14.5
|38
|NR
|Mariya Agapova
|Flyweight
|14.5
|40
|38
|Alyse Anderson
|Atomweight
|14
|40
|32
|Faith McMah
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|14
|42
|33
|Danielle Taylor
|Strawweight
|13
|42
|33
|Erin Blanchfield
|Flyweight
|13
|44
|35
|Juliana Lima
|Strawweight
|11
|45
|38
|Anastasia Nikolakakos
|Atomweight
|10
|45
|NR
|Hope Chase
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|45
|53
|Jessica Delboni
|Atomweight
|10
|45
|38
|Julia Avila
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|10
|45
|38
|Magdalena Sormova
|Strawweight
|10
|50
|35
|Milana Dudieva
|Flyweight
|9.5
|51
|42
|Jillian Decoursey
|Atomweight
|7.5
|52
|43
|Alyssa Krahn
|Strawweight
|5
|52
|NR
|Erin Harpe
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|52
|43
|Genia Goodin
|Strawweight
|5
|52
|NR
|Julia Ottolino
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|52
|43
|Kathryn Paprocki
|Strawweight
|5
|52
|43
|Konklak Suphisara
|Atomweight
|5
|52
|NR
|Linda Mihalec
|Atomweight
|5
|59
|47
|Brittney Victoria
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|59
|NR
|Daiana Torquato
|Flyweight
|4.5
|59
|47
|Kerri Kenneson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|59
|53
|Shanna Young
|Flyweight
|4.5
|59
|NR
|Shino VanHoose
|Atomweight
|4.5
|64
|47
|Janaisa Morandin
|Strawweight
|4
|64
|47
|Liz Tracy
|Flyweight
|4
|64
|51
|Sarah Kleckza
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|67
|51
|Alexa Conners
|Flyweight
|3.5
|68
|53
|Ashley Medina
|Atomweight
|0
|68
|53
|Ashley Nichols
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|53
|Ashlynn Kleinbeck
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|53
|Audrey Drew
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Autumnn Norton
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|53
|Christina Ricker
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|53
|Daiane Firmino
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|53
|Helena Kolesnyk
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|53
|Holli Salazar
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|53
|Isis Verbeek
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|53
|Itzel Esquivel
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|53
|Jamie Milanowski
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Jordan Kaaze
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Katie Saull
|Atomweight
|0
|68
|53
|Kinberly Novaes
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|53
|Liana Pirosin
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Maiju Suotama
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|53
|Manjit Kolekar
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Marilia Santos
|Flyweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Marisa Messer-Belenchia
|Atomweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Megan Cawley
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|53
|Mitzi Merry
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|53
|Monique Adriane
|Atomweight
|0
|68
|53
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|NR
|Nicolle Caliari
|Strawweight
|0
|68
|53
|Sarah Patterson
|Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|68
|53
|Stephanie Alba
|Atomweight
|0
|68
|53
|Valerie Wong
|Strawweight
|0
