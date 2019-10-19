Select Page

Greg Hardy Career Earnings

Posted by | Oct 19, 2019 | ,

Greg Hardy Career Earnings
By: |
greg hardy career earnings

Jul 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Greg Hardy (red gloves) after his win over Juan Adams (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Hardy won the fight by technical knock out. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Hardy Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWTNCS – Season 2, Week 1 – Jun 12/18 – W (Lane) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

DWTNCS – Season 2, Week 8 – Aug 7/18 – W (Gordon) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – L (Crowder) – $78,500 ($75,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Smolyakov) – $153,500 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Adams) – $163,500 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $415,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Greg Hardy Career Earnings



Related Posts

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

September 20, 2019

Matchroom Boxing on DAZN: Usyk vs. Witherspoon Picks

Matchroom Boxing on DAZN: Usyk vs. Witherspoon Picks

October 11, 2019

UFC 243: Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream

UFC 243: Post-fight Press Conference Live Stream

October 6, 2019

Fight of the Day: Frank Trigg vs. Renzo Gracie

Fight of the Day: Frank Trigg vs. Renzo Gracie

September 18, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino