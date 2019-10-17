Select Page

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings

Posted by | Oct 17, 2019 | ,

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings
By: |

Dec 2, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Jeremy Kimball (red gloves) during UFC 218 at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Dominick Reyes Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee – Jun 25/17 – W (Christensen) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Kimball) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Usman – May 19/18 – W (Cannonier) – $35,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – W (Saint Preux) – $94,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Oezdemir) – $99,000 ($47,000 to show, $47,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $335,500

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dominick Reyes Career Earnings



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Andrej Shumilin vs. Bruce Baumgartner

Fight of the Day: Andrej Shumilin vs. Bruce Baumgartner

October 2, 2019

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Pay-Per-View Picks

Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Pay-Per-View Picks

September 27, 2019

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

October 14, 2019

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook: Cuadro vs. Diaz Picks

September 20, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino