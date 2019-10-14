Select Page

Chris Weidman Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 205 lbs (Middleweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
June 17, 1984

Record

14-4 (UFC: 10-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Two-Time NCAA D1 All-American in wrestling
Two-Time National Junior College All-American in wrestling
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Ring of Combat Middleweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)
UFC Middleweight Champion: 2013-2015 (three successful title defenses)

Strengths

– skilled & experienced wrestler
– a takedown machine
– extremely successful in his takedown attempts
– impenetrable takedown defense – only been taken down by Luke Rockhold & Yoel Romero
– has shown real good submission skills
– has already beaten one of the greatest of all-time twice
– well coached (Serra-Longo Fight Team)
– can compete and excel on short notice
– finishes fights
– grinds out wins
– long reach
– dangerous striking ability
– diverse striker
– relentless in the cage – controls the Octagon
– knockout power in his hands, elbows
– good kicks

Weaknesses

– needs work on his striking ability
– not a very accurate striker
– has had cardio questioned (could be due to short notice/large weight cuts)
– chin seems to have become suspect – knocked out 4 out of last 5 fights
– only one win in over three years
– certainly seems like he’s shot as a fighter
– first foray to light heavyweight – will he be undersized?


Synopsis

Chris Weidman had a meteoric rise in the sport – UFC Middleweight Champion after only 10 fights!  Can he rise again at a new weight class?

