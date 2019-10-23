Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Oct 23/19

May 12, 2018; San Jose, CA, USA; Cheick Kongo (red gloves) defeats Javy Ayala (blue gloves) during Bellator 199 at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Ryan Bader 418
2 2 Cheick Kongo 171
3 3 Linton Vassell 134
4 4 Javy Ayala 112.5
5 7 Tyrell Fortune 111.5
6 6 Fedor Emelianenko 83
7 16 Sergei Kharitonov 67
8 5 Matt Mitrione 63.5
9 8 Valentin Moldavsky 61
10 9 Adam Keresh 47.5
10 9 Jake Hager 47.5
10 9 Steve Mowry 47.5
13 12 Roy Nelson 38.5
14 13 Rudy Schaffroth 30.5
15 14 Frank Mir 29
16 15 Domingos Barros 22.5
17 17 Timothy Johnson 21
18 19 Vitaly Minakov 20
19 18 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 14.5
20 19 Kirill Sidelnikov 10
21 NR Azunna Anyanwu 0
21 NR Hesdy Gerges 0
21 NR Ronny Markes 0
21 19 Wanderlei Silva 0

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

