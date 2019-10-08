Bellator 229 Fighter Salaries

Bellator 229 went down last weekend in Cali, and middleweight Anatoly Tokov led the pay parade.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Anatoly Tokov: $107,526 ($53,763 to show, $53,763 win bonus)

Goiti Yamauchi: $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)

Lorenz Larkin: $60,000

Andrey Koreshkov: $48,000

Derek Anderson: $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

Saad Awad: $40,000

Keri Melendez: $30,000

Vladamir Tokov: $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

Guilherme Bomba: $25,000

Joey Davis: $25,000

Tony Johnson: $20,000

Salim Mukhidinov: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Johnny Eblen: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Joe Schilling: $15,000

Jordan Newman: $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Adel Altamini: $12,000

Hracho Darpinyan: $10,000

Mauricio Alonso: $10,000

Many Polk: $7,000

Jay Jay Wilson: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jeff Peterson: $3,000

Kelvin Gentapanan: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Brandon Hastings: $2,000

Jorge Juarez: $1,500

Sunni Imhotap: $1,200

Riley Miller: $1,200