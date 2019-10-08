Select Page

Bellator 229 Fighter Salaries

Posted by | Oct 8, 2019 | ,

Bellator 229 Fighter Salaries
By: |

Bellator 229 went down last weekend in Cali, and middleweight Anatoly Tokov led the pay parade.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Anatoly Tokov:   $107,526 ($53,763 to show, $53,763 win bonus)

Goiti Yamauchi:   $52,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus)

Lorenz Larkin:   $60,000

Andrey Koreshkov:   $48,000

Derek Anderson:   $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

Saad Awad:   $40,000

Keri Melendez:   $30,000

Vladamir Tokov:   $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)

Guilherme Bomba:   $25,000

Joey Davis:   $25,000

Tony Johnson:   $20,000

Salim Mukhidinov:   $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Johnny Eblen:  $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Joe Schilling:   $15,000

Jordan Newman:   $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

Adel Altamini:   $12,000

Hracho Darpinyan:   $10,000

Mauricio Alonso:   $10,000

Many Polk:  $7,000

Jay Jay Wilson:  $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Jeff Peterson:   $3,000

Kelvin Gentapanan:   $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Brandon Hastings:   $2,000

Jorge Juarez:   $1,500

Sunni Imhotap:   $1,200

Riley Miller:   $1,200

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator 229 Fighter Salaries



Related Posts

UFC Vancouver Pick 'Em Results

UFC Vancouver Pick &#039;Em Results

September 15, 2019

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings August Update

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings August Update

September 12, 2019

Jack Hermansson Career Earnings

Jack Hermansson Career Earnings

September 26, 2019

Bellator 226 Fighter Salaries

Bellator 226 Fighter Salaries

September 8, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino