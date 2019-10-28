Select Page

Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report

Posted by | Oct 28, 2019 | ,

Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report
By: |

Andrei Arlovski scouting report

Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 247 lbs (Heavyweight)
77″ reach, Orthodox
February 4, 1979

Record

28-18, 2 NC (UFC: 17-12, 1 NC)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

International Masters of Sport in Sambo
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Professional boxer

Championships Held

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2005 (one successful title defense)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2005-2006 (two successful title defenses)

Strengths

– extremely experienced
– experience being a champion in a top promotion
– aggressive fighter
– massive KO power
– good speed & footwork for a heavyweight
– lands lots of knockdowns
– very good striking defense
– elite takedown defense
– very well coached throughout his career
– has some submission skills also
– very skilled grappler
– very well conditioned despite his advanced fighter age
– changed his fight style to avoid getting KO’d

Weaknesses

– old for a fighter
– lots of wear & tear
– chin has become suspect
– can be too aggressive for his own good at times
– very inaccurate striker
– can get into wild brawls
– only 3-8 in last 11 fights

Synopsis

The Pitbull has definitely seen better days, but he scraped his way back into the bright lights of the Octagon and this old dog apparently has some bite left in him.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Andrei Arlovski Scouting Report



Related Posts

Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Giorgio Petrosyan

Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Giorgio Petrosyan

September 30, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Pick 'Em Contest

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Pick &#039;Em Contest

October 14, 2019

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

October 16, 2019

The Betting Window for October 11-13

The Betting Window for October 11-13

October 10, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino