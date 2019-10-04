Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
August update: Fortis MMA takes over top spot.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|2
|Fortis MMA
|0.750
|15
|5
|0
|0
|20
|2
|1
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|7
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3
|4
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.818
|9
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3
|3
|Fight Ready
|0.833
|5
|1
|2
|0
|14
|5
|11
|Roufusport
|0.647
|11
|6
|0
|0
|10
|6
|11
|Team Oyama
|0.833
|5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|7
|7
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|8
|10
|Cerrado MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|11
|Chute Boxe
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|16
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|11
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|11
|Team Alpha
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|8
|16
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|5
|Tristar
|0.615
|8
|5
|0
|0
|6
|15
|7
|Factory X
|0.611
|11
|7
|0
|1
|5
|16
|131
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.556
|10
|8
|1
|1
|4
|16
|16
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|New Stream
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Next Generation
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16
|38
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|5
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.462
|6
|7
|2
|0
|4
|16
|16
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|35
|205
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.500
|10
|10
|1
|0
|3
|35
|37
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|37
|38
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|All Powers Fitness & Fighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|American Top Team Portland
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|101
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Apex MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Burigude
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Champion’s Creed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Charlie’s Combat Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|NR
|Checkmat Vancouver
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Dragon Power
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Enbo Gedou
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|NR
|Fight Fit Militia
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Fight Move Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|16
|Frontline Academy
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Glory MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|16
|Gornik Leczna
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Gracie Barra Katy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Industrials
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Invictus MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|NR
|Jupps Fight Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Korean Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Lobo Gym
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|16
|MMAGOLD
|0.600
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Nova Uniao
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Phalanx MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|NR
|Rumble Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|101
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|SikJitsu
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Sok Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Team Destruction
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|The Academy Pittsburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|Trench Tech
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|38
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|102
|7
|Jackson-Wink
|0.476
|10
|11
|2
|1
|1
|103
|38
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Australian Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|38
|BMF Ranch
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|CM System
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Futures MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|House of Champions
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|Knoxville MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Ohana Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|38
|Peresvet FT
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Rio Fighters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|Syndicate MMA
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|103
|38
|Team Greco
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Team Kaobon
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Team Maximo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|The Jungle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|101
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|Toshido MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|38
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|38
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|103
|132
|WWFC Promotion
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|143
|205
|Genesis Training Center
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|144
|132
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|303 Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|101
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Alliance-Square
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|NR
|Babuino Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|BJJ Revolution Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|NR
|Bulgarian Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Chosen Few Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|NR
|Finnfighters Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Gracie Technics
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|144
|132
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|NR
|Inside Gold Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Mexican Pride
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.400
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|144
|132
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Phuket Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Polar Bear Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Renegade MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Sambo Piter
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|SBG Ireland
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|School of Self Awarness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|NR
|Sports Lab
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Team Quest
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Team Tungaa
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|144
|132
|World Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|205
|234
|Xtreme Couture
|0.500
|7
|7
|0
|1
|-3
|206
|232
|Alliance MMA
|0.417
|5
|7
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Genesis BJJ
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Higher Level MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.556
|5
|4
|0
|2
|-4
|206
|207
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|RVCA Training Center
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|132
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|206
|207
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|239
|101
|American Top Team
|0.464
|26
|30
|2
|1
|-5
|239
|234
|Kings MMA
|0.444
|4
|5
|0
|1
|-5
|239
|231
|San Diego Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|242
|232
|Astra Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|242
|207
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-6
|244
|234
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|245
|237
|Allstars Training Center
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
|245
|207
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|245
|239
|MMA Lab
|0.375
|6
|10
|0
|0
|-8
|248
|238
|TATA Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-9
|249
|239
|Evolucao Thai
|0.143
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-10
|250
|239
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.286
|4
|10
|0
|0
|-12
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: 2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: September Update