UFC Vancouver Prelim Breakout Star: Miles Johns

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

It seems that every week when I go to write one of my regular pieces and I’m breaking down fights, another Fortis MMA product lands on my plate. Although I don’t pick them simply because of the gym, the success isn’t making it easy to ignore either.

Nickname – Chapo

Affiliation – Fortis MMA

From – Newton, Kansas

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 9-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Even in a division that is know for fast paced fights, the pace that Johns puts on his opponents is tough to deal with. He comes out of the gate making his opponent work with forward movement and excellent footwork that cuts off the cage and forces the opponent to engage. This is a pace he’s able to keep for a full five rounds, as he showed in his LFA title fight last year. While it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to put all of his UFC opponents under with the pressure, what he’s done with it so far is hard to overlook.

Why he has been overlooked

Miles Johns was on the first Contender Series card to feature all decisions, which is certainly a rarity given the enticements to finish fights on the show. This is not all that surprising for Johns, who has four decision victories in his last five fights. It is worth noting though, that with a wrestling heavy style and a decision, Johns was still able to get Dana White to sign on the dotted line. This shows just how fun it is to watch his relentless style, and how quickly fans will grow to like him.

What makes this a good match-up

Cole Smith is coming off of a UFC debut where he fought Mitch Gagnon. Gagnon had been out of the cage for two and a half years and looked every bit as rusty as you might expect. Smith then used his wrestling, something known to be an issue with Gagnon, to pick up the win. In this fight, he’s going to have to show he is more well-rounded than he did in his first bout. Johns most certainly holds the wrestling advantage and it seems somewhat unlikely Smith will be able to keep this one at range.

