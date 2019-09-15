Congratulations to Blake Cooper for winning our UFC Vancouver Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Copenhagen on Sept 28th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Justin Gaethje – 58%

Glover Teixeira – 61%

Uriah Hall – 52%

Jimmy Crute – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 83-43 (66%)



UFC Vancouver Pick ‘Em Results

1 Blake cooper 6 2 Phil 6 2 Brandon Kaplan 6 2 Michael J. 6 2 SternFan74 6 6 Brendan Malek 5 6 Dave K. 5 6 Herman Martinez 5 6 ryanC 5 10 Abdalla Shamil 4 10 Cameron Smith 4 10 Declan 4 10 Derek Imm 4 10 larry chaput 4 10 Nathan H. 4 10 Neil H. 4 10 Steve Risk 4 18 Barry Oh 3 18 Cameron Walsh 3 18 Eric McIntosh 3 18 James Weise 3 18 The MMA Manifesto 3 23 Daniel Sansone 2 23 Emma Vreeland 2 23 Isaac 2 23 Jared storey 2 23 Luke Rhoads 2 23 Robert Oakes 2 23 Rodney 2 23 Sam Keary 2 23 Tamieka Garcia 2 23 Tanner Owens 2 33 Jimmy 1 34 MMAinVA 0

September Top Five

1 Michael J. 14 2 Brandon Kaplan 13 3 Abdalla Shamil 12 3 Blake cooper 12 3 Brendan Malek 12 3 Declan 12 3 Herman Martinez 12 3 Nathan H. 12 3 ryanC 12



2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 167 2 Brandon Kaplan 158 3 Dave K. 152 3 Herman Martinez 152 5 Michael J. 151 6 MMAinVA 150 7 Derek Imm 148 8 Neil H. 141 9 Sternfan74 139 10 Cameron Walsh 138

