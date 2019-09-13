UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Sept 13/19

Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women&#039;s Strawweights: Sept 13/19

Apr 7, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rose Namajunas (Red Gloves) and Joanna Jedrzezjczyk (Blue gloves) react to the fight during UFC 223 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

    • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
    • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
    • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
    • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 3 Rose Namajunas 297
2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 195
3 3 6 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 178
4 9 1 Weili Zhang 168.5
5 4 4 Tatiana Suarez 96
6 5 8 Michelle Waterson 80
7 6 12 Cynthia Calvillo 73
8 7 9 Carla Esparza 57
9 8 7 Claudia Gadelha 49
10 10 Emily Whitmire 40
11 11 15 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 39.5
12 12 13 Felice Herrig 36.5
13 14 Amanda Ribas 30
14 NR Mackenzie Dern 29.5
15 15 5 Nina Ansaroff 28.5
16 13 14 Tecia Torres 25
17 16 Aleksandra Albu 24.5
17 27 11 Marina Rodriguez 24.5
19 17 Xiaonan Yan 21
20 18 Brianna Van Buren 20
21 20 16 Cortney Casey 18.5
22 21 Randa Markos 15.5
23 22 10 Alexa Grasso 13.5
24 23 Angela Hill 12.5
25 24 Ashley Yoder 9.5
25 27 Hannah Cifers 9.5
27 25 Livia Renata Souza 8.5
28 26 Alex Chambers 7
29 29 Jessica Penne 3.5
29 29 Syuri Kondo 3.5
31 31 Jodie Esquibel 0
31 31 Virna Jandiroba 0

Check back Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

