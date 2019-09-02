Select Page

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings Flyweights Sept 2/19

Posted by | Sep 2, 2019 | ,

ufc performance basedufc performance based fighter rankings flyweights

Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Sergio Pettis (blue gloves) fights Joseph Benavidez (red gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 471
2 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 181
3 3 3 Jussier Formiga 134
4 NR 6 Sergio Pettis 113.5
5 5 4 Deiveson Figueiredo 113
6 6 10 Matt Schnell 90
7 4 5 Alexandre Pantoja 80.5
8 7 9 Brandon Moreno 63.5
9 NR 14 Alex Perez 52.5
10 NR 7 Tim Elliott 41
11 8 15 Mark De La Rosa 21.5
12 10 8 Rogerio Bontorin 14.5
13 9 11 Kai Kara-France 13.5
14 10 12 Jordan Espinosa 4.5
15 12 Jenel Lausa 3.5
16 13 Elias Garcia 0
16 13 16 Raulian Paiva 0

Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

