UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings Flyweights Sept 2/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|471
|2
|2
|2
|Joseph Benavidez
|181
|3
|3
|3
|Jussier Formiga
|134
|4
|NR
|6
|Sergio Pettis
|113.5
|5
|5
|4
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|113
|6
|6
|10
|Matt Schnell
|90
|7
|4
|5
|Alexandre Pantoja
|80.5
|8
|7
|9
|Brandon Moreno
|63.5
|9
|NR
|14
|Alex Perez
|52.5
|10
|NR
|7
|Tim Elliott
|41
|11
|8
|15
|Mark De La Rosa
|21.5
|12
|10
|8
|Rogerio Bontorin
|14.5
|13
|9
|11
|Kai Kara-France
|13.5
|14
|10
|12
|Jordan Espinosa
|4.5
|15
|12
|Jenel Lausa
|3.5
|16
|13
|Elias Garcia
|0
|16
|13
|16
|Raulian Paiva
|0
Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings Flyweights Sept 2/19