UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens Results

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens Results
UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens
Sept 21, 2019
Mexico City Arena
Mexico City, Mexico

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Yair Rodriguez   (11-2,  #9 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens   (28-16, #14 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza    (14-6, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Alexa Grasso  (11-2, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:
Brandon Moreno   (15-5, #8 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov  (10-0)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana   (10-5, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Vanessa Melo   (10-5)

Featherweights:
Martin Bravo  (11-2, #39 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson  (17-9, #52 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Jose Alberto Quinonez   (7-3, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Carlos Huachin   (10-4-1, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Marco Polo Reyes  (8-6, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Nelson   (12-3, #54 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Ariane Carnelossi   (12-1) vs Angela Hill  (9-7, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:
Sergio Pettis   (17-5, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Tyson Nam   (16-9-1)

Light Heavyweights:
Vinicius Moreira   (9-3, #45 ranked light heavyweight) vs Paul Craig   (11-4, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sijara Eubanks   (4-3, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bethe Correia   (10-4-1, #23 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Claudio Puelles   (8-2, #58 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-25 x 3)

vs Marcos Rosa Mariano   (6-5, #76 ranked lightweight)

