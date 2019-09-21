UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens

Sept 21, 2019

Mexico City Arena

Mexico City, Mexico

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Yair Rodriguez (11-2, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-16, #14 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (14-6, #8 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Alexa Grasso (11-2, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:

Brandon Moreno (15-5, #8 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov (10-0)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Irene Aldana (10-5, #11 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Vanessa Melo (10-5)

Featherweights:

Martin Bravo (11-2, #39 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (17-9, #52 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Jose Alberto Quinonez (7-3, #32 ranked bantamweight) vs Carlos Huachin (10-4-1, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Marco Polo Reyes (8-6, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kyle Nelson (12-3, #54 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Ariane Carnelossi (12-1) vs Angela Hill (9-7, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:

Sergio Pettis (17-5, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Tyson Nam (16-9-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Vinicius Moreira (9-3, #45 ranked light heavyweight) vs Paul Craig (11-4, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sijara Eubanks (4-3, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Bethe Correia (10-4-1, #23 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Claudio Puelles (8-2, #58 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-25 x 3)

vs Marcos Rosa Mariano (6-5, #76 ranked lightweight)

