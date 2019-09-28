UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier Results

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier

Sept 28, 2019

Royal Arena

Copenhagen, Denmark

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannoier Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Jack Hermansson (20-4, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jared Cannonier (12-4, #10 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Mark Madsen (7-0) vs Danilo Belluardo (12-4, #76 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (16-3, #26 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ion Cutelaba (14-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr (8-3, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-2, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (23-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Nicolas Dalby (17-3-1, 1 NC, #73 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Oliveira (19-7-1, 2 NC, #25 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 11:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:

Alen Amedovski (8-1, #41 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips (21-9, 1 NC), #41 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Alessio Di Chirico (12-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Makmud Muradov (22-6)

Welterweights:

Siyar Bahadurzada (24-7-1, #49 ranked welterweight) vs

Ismail Naurdiev (18-3, #35 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)