UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier Results

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier
Sept 28, 2019
Royal Arena
Copenhagen, Denmark
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannoier Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Jack Hermansson (20-4, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jared Cannonier (12-4, #10 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Mark Madsen (7-0) vs Danilo Belluardo (12-4, #76 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Gunnar Nelson (17-4-1, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns (16-3, #26 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ion Cutelaba (14-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr (8-3, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-2, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (23-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Nicolas Dalby (17-3-1, 1 NC, #73 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Oliveira (19-7-1, 2 NC, #25 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 11:00 am Eastern)
Middleweights:
Alen Amedovski (8-1, #41 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips (21-9, 1 NC), #41 ranked middleweight)
Middleweights:
Alessio Di Chirico (12-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Makmud Muradov (22-6)
Welterweights:
Siyar Bahadurzada (24-7-1, #49 ranked welterweight) vs
Ismail Naurdiev (18-3, #35 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)
Featherweights:
Brandon Davis (10-7, #38 ranked featherweight) vs
Giga Chikadze (7-2) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson (5-0, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs
Lina Lansberg (9-4, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)
Lightweights:
Marc Diakiese (13-3, #43 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
vs Lando Vannata (10-3-2, #36 ranked lightweight)
Bantamweights:
Jack Shore (11-0) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:51)
vs Nohelin Hernandez (9-3, #59 ranked bantamweight)
