UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier Results

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier Results
ufc copenhagen fight card

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier
Sept 28, 2019
Royal Arena
Copenhagen, Denmark

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannoier Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 2:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Jack Hermansson   (20-4,  #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jared Cannonier   (12-4, #10 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Mark Madsen    (7-0) vs Danilo Belluardo  (12-4, #76 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Gunnar Nelson   (17-4-1, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Gilbert Burns  (16-3, #26 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Ion Cutelaba   (14-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight) vs Khalil Rountree Jr   (8-3, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Michal Oleksiejczuk  (14-2, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux  (23-13, #6 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Nicolas Dalby   (17-3-1, 1 NC, #73 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Oliveira   (19-7-1, 2 NC, #25 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 11:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights:
Alen Amedovski   (8-1, #41 ranked middleweight) vs John Phillips   (21-9, 1 NC), #41 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:
Alessio Di Chirico  (12-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Makmud Muradov   (22-6)

Welterweights:
Siyar Bahadurzada   (24-7-1, #49 ranked welterweight) vs
Ismail Naurdiev  (18-3, #35 ranked welterweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 30-25, 30-25)

Featherweights:
Brandon Davis   (10-7, #38 ranked featherweight) vs
Giga Chikadze   (7-2) **WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Macy Chiasson   (5-0, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs
Lina Lansberg   (9-4, #19 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Lightweights:
Marc Diakiese   (13-3, #43 ranked lightweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
vs Lando Vannata   (10-3-2, #36 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Jack Shore   (11-0) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:51)
vs Nohelin Hernandez   (9-3, #59 ranked bantamweight)

