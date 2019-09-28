UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

OSP did it again – he pulled off a Von Preux choke, and was the top earner at UFC Copenhagen.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 12,767

Gate: $1,650,000

Ovince Saint Preux: $242,000 ($86,000 to show, $86,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Cannonier: $167,000 ($56,000 to show, $56,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gilbert Burns: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gunnar Nelson: $91,000 ($81,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Oliveira: $74,000 ($64,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Shore: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Marc Diakiese: $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $56,000 ($51,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ion Cutelaba: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lina Lansberg: $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree Jr: $42,000 ($37,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Siyar Bahadurzada: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Macy Chiasson: $33,000 ($29,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ismail Naurdiev: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lando Vannata: $30,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Davis: $26,000 ($21,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nicolas Dalby: $25,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alessio Di Chirico: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mark Madsen: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Makhmud Muradov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Giga Chikadze: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Michal Oleksiejczuk: $18,000 ($14,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nohelin Hernandez: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danilo Belluardo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alen Amedovski: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)